Brooke Wall Dishes on the One Fashion Trend She Wishes Would Disappear

When it came to picking our list of 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers, we knew Brooke Wall had to be on it. Not only is she beyond fashionable—she showed up to the shoot in Céline and APC—but she’s an industry veteran, who completely reshaped the business of being a stylist as we know it.

Since Wall founded The Wall Group in 1998, it has become a leading force in the fashion and entertainment worlds, representing the industry’s top wardrobe stylists, hairstylists, makeup artists, and more. Needless to say, she has a vested interest in fashion and beauty that translates to her sleek wardrobe. She’s also incredibly knowledgable about what she does—so read on to hear what she has to say about what it was like starting her business to what footwear she thinks we could all ditch.

StyleCaster: How do you define ‘New York style’?

Brooke Wall: Powerful, edgy and nimble.

What’s one style0related regret you have?

Not buying a McQueen fur a few years back that I still think about…

What’s your style philosophy?

Have a relationship with what you wear, don’t wear things you don’t like because they’re trending, you’ll risk looking like a fashion victim … wear things you love and that are appropriate for the occasion. For me there’s nothing better than loving every piece of clothing I put on.

Whose style have you always looked up to?

Women I meet every day … from people who work with me, friends, models, celebrities, women on the street all around the world, and I’m often inspired by their take on fashion or their own personal style. And it goes without saying, our stylists at The Wall Group and their styling genius are an endless influence on me.

Tell us about how you started your company.

I saw that certain talent was under-represented in the market about 15 years ago and felt we could elevate the experience for both clients and talent as an agency.

What’s been the most rewarding moment of your career so far?

Building a great team and work place at The Wall Group, along with helping create successes for our talent.

What’s one trend that you think should disappear?

Pajamas for day—I feel only Hugh Hefner should wear pajamas during the day and those who are ill. I think we could lose festive Ugg Boots as well and the world would be a little more serene.

What’s one piece that every Manhattan woman needs in her closet?

The perfect trench coat. Personally I like classics like Burberry and Hermès, but Marc Jacobs, Saint Laurent, and Stella McCartney also have some great versions, and you can always get fun ones at Zara and Topshop!

What’s one of your favorite New York spots?

Oyster Bar at Grand Central…and it’s almost an “R” month!

