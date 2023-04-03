Brooke Shields’ Net Worth Flourished During Her Modeling Days—She Received $10,000 A Day

Scroll To See More Images

With her new documentary premiering on Hulu, many people are wondering what is Brooke Shield’s net worth?

Shields’ documentary premiered at Sundance in 2023 and premieres on Hulu on April 3, 2023. Directed by Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana documentary director Lana Wilson, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields chronicles Shields’ transformation from “a sexualized young girl to a woman discovering her power,” according to the announcement, and promises to hold “a mirror up to society that objectifies women and girls.” Shields’ story, through the film, “shows the perils and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world.”

On why she thought it was right to release her story, she told Entertainment Tonight, “It was time because of the team, because my children’s age, and because of all the work that I have done to really find belief and confidence in my own self. At my age, this is a different time, it’s a different era, and I was ready to share [my story] and ready to be brutally honest,” Shields said. “Otherwise, it wouldn’t have been authentic and I would have been a hypocrite.” She continued, “It was important to tell the story, and was also important so that we don’t have to feel alone.”

So what is Brooke Shield’s net worth? Read more below to find out.

What is Brooke Shield’s net worth?

What is Brooke Shield’s net worth? Brooke Shield’s net worth is estimated to be around $40 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. The site lists that her net worth is shared with her husband Chris Hency and is split evenly between the two.

Shields made her debut in the entertainment business when she was cast as a model at 11 months old for Ivory Soap. She made her film debut at 11 years old in the 1978 film Pretty Baby where she played the child prostitute daughter of Hattie played by Susan Sarandon. Reflecting back on the film and how she got a role, Shields told The New Yorker, “It wasn’t an audition; it was a meeting. My mom brought me to this studio. I went in and talked with [the screenwriter] Polly Platt and Louis Malle. He just asked me questions, like, “Are you aware of what prostitution is?” And I was, like, “Yeah, I see the girls on Forty-second Street, standing on the corner. I’m always worried that they’re cold.” Growing up in Manhattan, I saw New York in the seventies in a very raw way. And he said, “We’re telling a true story. It’s about a young girl. And it’s a love story.” He wouldn’t have said “coming of age” at that point, because I don’t think I would have understood it, but he was talking about the mother and the daughter. And I talked about my hobbies. I liked riding horses. It wasn’t about a Lolita. It was about an innocent, and how that innocence gets taken—and her choice to not be a victim.”

She starred in 1980s films Blue Lagoon and Endless Love. Time reported at the time that Shield’s day rate was about $10,000 a day. When she was 15, she starred in a Calvin Klein Jeans commercial that was met with a lot of backlash due to the slogan, “You want to know what comes in between me and my Calvins? Nothing” She told Vogue that she didn’t see it as a double entendre. “I didn’t think it was about underwear or sexual in nature. I was naive,” Shields says. “I think the assumption was that I was much more savvy than I ever really was. I was a virgin, and I was a virgin forever after that.” Despite the outcry, however, Shields still remains proud of the campaign, which went on to become a huge success. “The controversy backfired. The campaign was extremely successful, and then the underwear overtook the jeans,” Shields says. “[Calvin Klein] understood how to push the envelope. It set the tone for decades.”

Though a couple of years later she left acting and modeling to attend Princeton University where she graduated with a degree in Romance languages. She returned to the industry after appearing in minor roles and starred in Suddenly Susan where she was also a producer and earned two Golden Globe nominations. She had recurring roles in That 70s Show, Jane The Virgin and Law and Order SVU.

Shields has been married twice. She married tennis player Andre Agassi from 1997 to 1999 who she dated from 1993. She later married television writer Chris Henchy in 2001 and the couple has 2 daughters together. “He made me laugh and he consistently makes me laugh and doesn’t take anything too seriously so I don’t go down those rabbit holes the way I used to,” she told People on their long-lasting romance. “He sort of just brings me back out and says, ‘We’ll figure it out.’ So he’s good at leveling me.”

In 2005, Shields opened up about her postpartum depression in her book Down Came the Rain. Tom Cruise, famous Scientology member, condemned her use of psychiatry and the use of the antidepressant drug Paxil. “Here is a woman and I care about Brooke Shields, because I think she is an incredibly talented woman, you look at [and think], where has her career gone?” She responded in an op-ed titled “War of Words” in The New York Times, “If any good can come of Mr. Cruise’s ridiculous rant, let’s hope that it gives much-needed attention to a serious disease.” Cruise later apologized to Shields after doctors told him that he was misinformed.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is available to stream on Hulu.

When Brooke Shields welcomed her newborn daughter, Rowan Francis, into the world, something unexpected followed–a crippling depression. Now, for the first time ever, in Down Came the Rain, Brooke talks about the trials, tribulations, and finally the triumphs that occurred before, during, and after the birth of her daughter. In this compelling memoir, she talks candidly about her experience with postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter, and provides millions of women with an inspiring example of recovery.

