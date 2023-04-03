Scroll To See More Images
All grown up. Brooke Shield’s kids learned a lot from their mama. The Pretty Baby star raised two daughters who live up to all the philosophies of their mother.
Brooke Shields married TV writer and producer Chris Henchy in 2001 after her marriage with tennis player Andre Agassi. Shortly after, they welcomed their first daughter Rowan in 2003 and their second daughter Grier in 2006.
At the premiere of her Hulu documentary, Shields told People that she recounted her life to her daughters but they were still surprised by some facts in the new documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields. “You know I thought I did [teach them], but there’s a lot in the documentary they did not know about with which I got in trouble with them for because they were mad that I didn’t inform them about everything,” Shields explained. “But needless to say, it opened up some other conversations.”
She continued, “The women that I’ve known that have had certain things done that they’ve waited to get done, it’s been the happiest thing that they’ve ever done. They waited, they earned it.”
Shields recounted how she felt about her daughters appearing at the end of her documentary. “That last scene in the movie where they are confident and free. They’re confident, they’re being listened to, I’m proud of them speaking their mind,” she told the outlet. “They are young women who are already beginning to find their own agencies. It took me until practically today.”
As an extremely supportive mom, Shields often opens up about parenting in interviews. “Even though I’ve always wanted to have kids, it’s really not easy. Sometimes loving that much, it’s just a pain in the ass,” she told the Dear Chelsea podcast. “I’m surprised at how much freedom emotionally I give my kids. I never thought that talking to them about sex … because my mother never talked to me about anything. You just were told, ‘Don’t do it, you’ll burn in hell,’ and then I became sort of known for being a virgin. We talk about everything together and I have no judgment and I’m shocked at myself. I mean, we talk about it all and I didn’t think that I’d be comfortable with it on that level.”
Who are Brooke Shields’ kids?
Rowan Francis Henchy
Born: May 15, 2003
Brooke Shields’ first child with Chris Henchy was Rowan Francis Hency who was born on May 15, 2003. She’s currently a student at Wake Forest University. In a viral Instagram post, Shields got emotional about sending off her first child to college.
“So I just waved my daughter goodbye again and I thought it would be easier the second time. She’s already been away and been with me all summer, but… I’m not making the drive with her, she’s driving with her dad,” Shields shared. “But she’s taking my car, which was my car as my graduation present car, so she’s going to be driving that.” “It was just too painful, I don’t think I could go through the driving away from campus again. So if there’s anyone else going through this, we’re all in it together.” “It’s so hard, I miss her already,” she said. “Our babies. This is what you want. You raise them so that they leave you.”
Grier Hammond Henchy
Born: April 18, 2006
“I actually felt strong. I felt good. Easy,” she said about her pregnancy to Oprah. “I didn’t have morning sickness. I was fine. Was able to do yoga and everything was picture-perfect. And it was what I always thought it would be, you know?
