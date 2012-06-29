Look Out, Brontë Sisters: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Are Writing A Book

If you made it through the waves of sarcasm coursing through that headline, here’s some literary news for you: It’s just been announced that Kendall and Kylie Jenner (who are 16 and 14, respectively) are trying their hand at writing, and their first novel will be released next summer.

Even though these girls are famously not going to college, we can’t say we’re surprised by the news. After all, a plethora of celebutantes who probably haven’t read a book past Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret have tried their hand at writing. What’s interesting, however, is that these girls will not be putting out a thinly veiled account of their charmed lives in Calabasas. Instead, they’re writing science fiction.

The recently departed Ray Bradbury is probably rolling over in his grave, but honestly, the plan sounds just crazy enough that it just might work. The book will be set 200 years in the future, and will be somehow based on the two sisters. According to the girls: “It will be really cool.”

Considering most struggling novelists that spend years trying to get published, some young writers may be slightly miffed at this. But really, when your mother is Kris Jenner, anything can happen for you. Maybe we’re all just jealous. They can’t legally buy a lottery ticket but they have a book deal, have already been interviewed by Oprah, and have more Louboutins than Beth Shak. Sigh. Some girls just have all the luck.