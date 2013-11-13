Your Guide To Creating the Perfect At-Home Bar



Event planner Bronson van Wyck has conceptualized events for the likes of Chanel, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Vogue, masterminded events like the annual Whitney Gala and regularly helps the Clintons when they entertain (you know, your typical A-list affairs). His latest project is a bar set he curated for this year’s Moda Operandi gift guide, a set that includes everything from an antique Tiffany & Co. sterling silver jigger to Art Deco style decanters. The price tag? $24,500. “A well-stocked bar is essential to being a great host,” Van Wyck says, and can you really put a price tag on being a great host? Apparently you can, and the price tag is pretty high.

Still, the idea of having an at-home bar on the ready for when you entertain is a great one, and it doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Van Wyck’s advice: “Adorn your bar with pieces that are functional, elegant—and maybe even a little quirky (crystal decanters, julep cups, custom swizzle sticks, and vintage cocktail glasses).”

What You Need To Create the Perfect At-Home Bar:

1. Jigger

2. Champagne Bucket

3. Cocktail Shaker

4. Pair of Decanters

5. Ice Tongs

6. Freezable Cocktail Stirrers

7. Cocktail Stirrers

8. Ice Bucket

9. Bottle Opener

10. Cocktail Cups

11. Shot Cups

12. Serving Tray

