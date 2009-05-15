Broken Social Scene Working on New LP

Broken Social Scene is in the process of recording their new LP. This upcoming LP will be the first album Broken Social Scene has released in four years. Recording and working at Chicago’s Soma Studio, Broken Social Scene is working with engineer/producer John McEntire— a change up from Dave Newfeld who produced their albums, “You Forgot It in People” and “Broken Social Scene.”

There are no hard feelings however between the band and Newfeld as singer Kevin Drew writes, “There is no one like Dave and no one who makes records like him. He has played a HUGE role in our music but right now it feels good to be at Soma with John.”