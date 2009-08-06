Broken Social Scene Contribute to Time Traveler’s Wife

Broken Social Scene covered Joy Division‘s song “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” which would be cool until you add, “for the upcoming movie, The Time Traveler’s Wife.” Swing and a miss… According to the synopsis on IMDB, The Time Traveler’s Wife focuses on the love story between artist Claire Abshire (Rachel McAdams) and Henry DeTamble (Eric Bana), “a dashing, adventuresome librarian.” That description is an oxymoron on at least two levels.

However, the movie redeems itself with this noteworthy cover by Broken Social Scene. Broken Social Scene singer Kevin Drew drops his voice down to baritone levels to emulate Joy Division’s singer Ian Curtis. You can preview the track here at Pitchfork.

Not only will this song appear on The Time Traveler’s Wife soundtrack but Broken Social Scene will appear in the film as a wedding band. The Time Traveler’s Wife premieres August 14 and the soundtrack will be available August 11.