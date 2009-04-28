StyleCaster
Broken News

Elizabeth
Erin Wasson seen hanging out on Barnard’s campus for WBAR’s concert featuring Gang Gang Dance. Barnard girls have never looked so cool. [COACD Twitter]

Tavi is preparing for her Bat Mitzvah. Mazel Tov, Tavi! [style rookie]

Should Swine Flu really be called “Mexican Influenza”? [NY Post]

TV shows may be the new book deals for bloggers. Cheap JAP is getting her own show teaching us all how to be cheap, or at least cheaper. [fashionologie]

Rebecca Taylor to design cupcakes for Billy’s Bakery in two flavors: Vanilla Twinkle and Meow Mocha. Suddenly thinking if cupcakes could come in floral print. [GlamChic]

