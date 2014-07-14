Brody Jenner Attended Kim Kardashian’s Ex Reggie Bush’s Wedding

Talk about a snub! It made news when Brody Jenner skipped his step-sister Kim Kardashian’s wedding over Memorial Day weekend in Florence, but “The Hills” star somehow managed to make time to attend the wedding of Kardashian’s ex Reggie Bush over the weekend in The Grand Del Mary in San Diego. Burn.

Jenner Instagrammed several shots at the wedding, posing with his girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter (who was rumored to have not scored an invite to Kardashian’s wedding), along with Bush and his Kardashian lookalike new wife Lilit Avagyan. He captioned the above photo: “Congrats @reggiebush !!! #bushwedding.”

Talk about a public way to pick sides. While rumors abound of bad blood between Jenner and the Kardashian clan, apparently there is no love lost between Jenner and Kim K’s ex. We just wonder what Kris thinks about all of this.

What do you think of all of this Brody Jenner and Kim Kardashian drama? Share your thoughts in the comments below!