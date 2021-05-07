Brody Jenner Just Called His Ex-Wife’s ‘Lesbian Thing’ With Miley Cyrus ‘Gnarly’

In season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings, Brody Jenner’s reaction to Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter dating was revealed. For those who don’t remember, Brody and Kaitlynn, who both star on MTV’s The Hills reboot, split in 2019, a year after their wedding.

Around that time, Miley also announced her divorce from Liam Hemsworth after eight months of marriage and more than a decade of on-again, off-again dating. After the split announcements, news broke that Miley and Kaitlynn were dating. The couple dated for two months until their split in September 2019.

In a clip from the upcoming season of The Hills: New Beginnings, Brody told his ex-wife about why he was so surprised by her relationship with Miley. “The whole lesbian thing was gnarly because in our entire relationship, you never expressed that you had any interest in females whatsoever,” Brody said.

Kaitlynn then defended herself, saying, “I don’t think that’s totally fair,” to which Brody responded, “We had some fun, but you said to me you weren’t into girls.” Kaitlynn explained to Brody that her relationship with Miley was her first relationship with a woman. “I think I had never met somebody that I was into,” she says.

Though Brody acknowledged her feelings, he expressed how the relationship was still a “shock” to him and many other people. “But it was a shock for me and, I think, for a lot of people that saw that,” he said. In an interview with producers, Brody talked about how he was hurt to see his ex-wife move on so fast. “It was obviously tough for both of us,” he said. “She got into a relationship with somebody, and I didn’t find out until I saw it in the press. But after some time had passed, I realized this is where our lives were going. We’re going to be separated, we’re not gonna be together, but let’s still be in each other’s lives.”

After his emotions settled, Brody realized that he wanted to “still maintain a friendship and a love” with Kaitlynn but that their “relationship ran its course.”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on Wednesday, May 12, at 9 p.m. on MTV.