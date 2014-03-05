Found: An Amazing Brocade Mini-Dress by MSGM (On Sale!)

What: A structured mini-dress in a metallic brocade print from hip Italian brand MSGM.

Why: We spend a good chunk of time searching out designer sales, and most of the time, we’re successful. But this time, we’re particularly proud of our deal-hunting skills. This brocade dress, its pronounced silhouette and a metallic fabric, is a steal at $220—30% off its original price tag.

As the bitter-cold winter starts to winds down (we hope), we’re looking to stock our wardrobe with things that we can wear now and into spring, and this dress fits the bill.

How: While the neutral tones in the dress best lend themselves to all-black accessories, we also like idea of wearing it with a pair of really bright tights, maybe in a bold red shade. On chilly days, try layering a tight black turtleneck underneath for an extra dose of chic.

MSGM Brocade Shirt Dress, $220; at Otte New York

Photos: Otte New York