Want: A Retro Two-Piece Brocade Outfit Fit For Megan Draper

What: A super-cute—and slightly retro—two-piece outfit made from chic shiny floral brocade that evokes the swinging ’60s.

Why: There’s nothing quite as cool as a matching two-piece set, and we’re loving this version that’s comprised of a structured crop top and swingy skirt. Of course, each piece is stylish enough to wear on its own, and the metallic brocade material makes it apropos for occasions that call for something dressy.

How: Wear the two pieces together this fall with a pair of knee-high boots or cute pointy flats, and simply add opaque tights when the weather starts to cool down. If you’d rather split up the set, try the crop top with a pair of high-waist dark jeans, or the skirt with a fitted black turtleneck and long gold pendant for a modern dose of retro style, a la Megan Draper.