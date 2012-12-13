Brocade: On the Runway, On the Street, In the Stores

You may recall a certain scene from “The Devil Wears Prada” where Meryl Streep’s terrifying character explains how a trend is born, asserting that most start at the hands of top designers and eventually trickle down to the masses, where they ultimately get produced at bargain prices. While her version of the story was slightly exaggerated (and abridged), there is a method behind the accessibility of key trends for any given season.

In this new weekly feature, we choose one trend that started with the top runways and trickled down to the closets of some of our favorite bloggers and street-style personalities, and eventually to the stores in which we love to shop.

First up: opulent brocade. From top designers like Salvatore Ferragamo and Alexa Chung fave Christopher Kane, to blogger bombshells such as the Glamourai’s Kelly Frammel to Blair Eadie of Atlantic-Pacific, the patterned heavyweight weaves are pretty much everywhere this season.

Here, we share brocade inspiration from runways and street style blogs, and highlight pieces you can actually shop now.