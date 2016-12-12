Fashion Blogger Brittany Xavier’s Ultimate Holiday Wish List

Brittany Xavier knows a good find when she sees one. The Los Angeles–based fashion blogger has spent the past three years documenting her California-cool style on Thrifts and Threads, emerging as an expert on all things closet-worthy—both high-end and affordable.
While there’s no shortage of outfit inspiration on the site (we’d rather go shopping in her closet than at a department store), Xavier has started sharing her favorite beauty, home decor, and travel essentials recently, transforming Thrifts and Threads into an all-encompassing lifestyle destination.
As such, she was just the person to reach out to at this time of year—when it’s gift-buying crunch time and we’re still sorting out what to get our sisters, friends, roommates, etc.
Ahead, Xavier shares 12 things she’s dying to give and receive this season, including buzzy skin-care staples, elevated loungewear, and glitzy David Yurman pieces. For gifts that are sure to please, shop her ultimate holiday wish list here.
A small crossbody.
"I love a mini statement bag and I can’t get enough red accessories at the moment—they spice up even the simplest outfits."
Sézane Mini Quilted Belli Bag, $350; at Sézane
A shimmery diamond ring.
"I wear rings more than any other piece of jewelry and I always think they make such sentimental gifts."
David Yurman Chatelaine Ring with Diamonds, $2,150; at David Yurman
A trio of skin-care goods.
"I’m currently obsessed with serums, which I apply in the morning before moisturizing. This three-pack makes a great stocking stuffer for skin-care junkies."
Glossier The Super Pack, $65; at Glossier
A great candle...
"A candle and a soft throw make for a great rainy morning and a fun gift-set idea. My favorite candle of the moment is hands-down Jo Malone in Sweet Almond and Macaroon."
Jo Malone Sweet Almond & Macaroon Candle, $65; at Nordstrom
...and a winter-ready throw.
Nordstrom at Home Faux Fur Throw, $79; at Nordstrom
A small leather good.
"A nice card case never fails, especially when there's a fun gift card stuffed inside!"
Saint Laurent Paris Credit Card Case, $245; at YSL
A cozy cashmere wrap.
"A cashmere wrap is essential when I travel, and makes a great gift for someone who's always on the go."
White + Warren Cashmere Color Spliced Travel Wrap, $330; at White + Warren
A modern instant camera.
"I have one of my own and love capturing fun memories with it."
Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera, $70; at Urban Outfitters
A classic luxury fragrance.
"This is one of my favorite perfumes and I’ll definitely be gifting it to a few of my friends this year."
Tom Ford Noir Pour Femme EDP, $82–$168; at Tom Ford
"Sometimes makeup is a bit tricky as a gift, but you can’t really go wrong with a lipgloss set that plumps and smells delicious."
Buxom Freezes Over 15 Piece Mini Lip Collection, $59; at Sephora
A luxurious robe.
"I wear this robe every morning while getting ready, so it’s definitely a practical piece."
La Perla Silk Short Robe, $384; at La Perla
An eye-popping bauble.
"This is perfect for someone very special in your life. It would make a beautiful right-hand ring."
David Yurman Chatelaine Pavé Bezel Ring with Garnet and Diamonds in 18K Gold, $2,200; at David Yurman