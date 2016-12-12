Fashion Blogger Brittany Xavier’s Ultimate Holiday Wish List

Brittany Xavier knows a good find when she sees one. The Los Angeles–based fashion blogger has spent the past three years documenting her California-cool style on Thrifts and Threads, emerging as an expert on all things closet-worthy—both high-end and affordable.

While there’s no shortage of outfit inspiration on the site (we’d rather go shopping in her closet than at a department store), Xavier has started sharing her favorite beauty, home decor, and travel essentials recently, transforming Thrifts and Threads into an all-encompassing lifestyle destination.

As such, she was just the person to reach out to at this time of year—when it’s gift-buying crunch time and we’re still sorting out what to get our sisters, friends, roommates, etc.

Ahead, Xavier shares 12 things she’s dying to give and receive this season, including buzzy skin-care staples, elevated loungewear, and glitzy David Yurman pieces. For gifts that are sure to please, shop her ultimate holiday wish list here.