The Bachelor’s Brittany Just Revealed Whether She Actually Is or Isn’t an Escort 

Since she made her debut on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, Brittany’s Bachelor 2021 escort rumors have been all that Bachelor Nation can talk about.

Brittany is one of five contestants who met Matt, a 29-year-old real estate agent from Raleigh, North Carolina, on the Monday, January 25, episode of The Bachelor season 25. The other women who met Matt on the third episode of his season are Michelle, Catalina, Kim and Ryan.

From the start, Brittany had a target on her back after she kissed Matt within seconds of her exiting her limo. The drama continued when Anna, who is from Chicago like Brittany, spread a rumor that Brittany is an escort who “entertains older men” for money. In a conversation with Victoria, Anna claimed that, before filming began for The Bachelor, she received DMs from people who know Brittany and are familiar with her “transactional” relationships with men.

Since the episode aired, Brittany has stayed quiet about the rumors. She finally broke her silence on Wednesday, January 27, when she denied that she’s an escort but doesn’t shame anyone who is. “It’s 2021 you know how prominent sex workers are in this world? Or how many people have OnlyFans? Why are we still judging others,” she said. “Again, to make it clear I am NOT an escort.”

She continued, “And for the people who are, don’t let others tear you down. Keep sharing your stories wit me because they are all so powerful. I’m here to support you like how you have to me!”

Brittany went on to reiterate that there’s nothing wrong with escorts, however she has never worked as one. “If this happened to me in the real world I’d brush it off because I know my truth,” she said. “But how would you react when someone tries to exploit you to the world with an accusation that could affect your career, reputation and future relationships.”

She continued, “Lastly, yes it was a shitty thing to do, but let’s not destroy someone’s life over it. Bringing others down is exactly what I don’t want. We are bigger and better than that. Love you all.” There’s that on that.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

