Brittany Snow Hits the Red Carpet for “17 Again”

Tuesday night at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Brittany Snow walked the red carpet at the premiere of “17 Again;” starring her former “Hairspray” co-star, Zac Efron. Snow looked the epitome of young and fresh, wearing a little lime green dress by Erin Fetherston with a cropped gray blazer. While her best accessories are undeniably her enormous blue eyes, the addition of black shoes and clutch added age appropriate edge to the otherwise feminine outfit.

Snow, clearly a supporter of Efron, recently reunited with him in his FunnyorDie.com video made to promote his new film. With close to one million hits and counting, it seems that anything these two do together draws attention. Next for Snow, the much-anticipated “Gossip Girl” spin-off, playing a young Lily van der Woodsen. If the popularity of “Gossip Girl” is any indication of what we can anticipate of the spin off, expect to see a lot more of Brittany and her baby blues on the red carpet.