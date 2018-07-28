Brittany Snow on Her Daily Fitness Routine & Her Healthy Margarita Hack

In the six years since Pitch Perfect premiered (yeah, we feel old, too), we’ve had trouble taking our eyes off actress Brittany Snow. It seems like she never stops moving: She’s worked on several new movie sets since then, volunteered with charitable organizations and even taken a road trip with her sweet pup, Billie! Snow is nearly impossible to keep up with, so we sat her down to take a breather. In the process, we learned about her new focus: helping Billie “live her biggest life.”

Snow gave us the lowdown on how she and Billie keep fit, strong and focused—both at home and on the road. Snow’s favorite trick: a bowl of fruit that perpetually lives in her fridge. Billie’s trick: Nature’s Recipe’s pet food, which Snow swears by for helping Billie keep up with her on-the-go lifestyle. But the dynamic duo doesn’t stop there. Read on for an exclusive look at Snow’s everyday health and fitness routine, and learn how to re-create it yourself.

For breakfast I had: Egg whites and fruit—so healthy. I have a movie coming up where I have to be in my underwear, so my life is not fun right now.

For lunch I had: I haven’t had lunch yet today, but my go-to is usually a salad. I do love salads, and I love goat cheese and cranberries on them. I pretty much only eat fish now, so I usually have grilled salmon on my salad or fish tacos or something like that.

My go-to healthy snack is: I know it sounds like I’m just saying this, but I love fruit, and I keep so much fruit in my refrigerator and around me at all times. For some reason, it just works really well with my body! I have this huge bowl of berries in my refrigerator, and whenever I get hungry, I just go in and fish out a couple handfuls.

My go-to healthy drink is: I really like that Vita coconut water. It tastes like a tropical vacation! I’m also a really big fan of just soda water with lime juice. It tastes like you’re having a margarita, but you’re not…. It’s really all about your mentality.

My favorite workout is: I grew up running, so I’m a pretty big runner now. What I like about running is that I love music and finding new music. What I usually do is put a playlist together of new songs I’ve never heard before or scour Spotify for bands or albums that I’m really looking forward to hearing, and then I just put on that album. When I’m in a new place, I make sure that I run to see the sights. It’s kind of like a meditation time. I also love Pilates and Spinning, but I got way too into Spinning a couple years ago, and I had to get off that train. I got obsessed.

The top songs on my workout playlist right now are: Let’s see—I’ll pull up my playlist right now and tell you. There’s this DJ called RL Grime, and he’s like trap…. [Laughs] It sounds ridiculous, but for some reason, that type of music is really easy to run to for me. It makes you feel like you’re in your own music video! I also like listening to some rap and hip-hop.

The one thing that always gets me motivated to work out is: Music is really the biggest thing for me, especially whenever I hear a new song. I love dancing, and I have an elliptical at home… thank God nobody can see this, but I’ll put on music and dance on my elliptical. My dog, Billie, thinks I’m insane, because she’s usually staring at me while I do it! But besides music, it would probably be the fact that I love food, and I love eating, and I love eating a lot… and I love being on vacation. So, usually, me working out means that I get to eat and drink more.

My guilty pleasure food is: Mexican food: tacos, margaritas, chips and guacamole. I think I could die just eating Mexican food.

My favorite healthy restaurant is: There’s this restaurant in L.A. called Gracias Madre, and it’s a vegan restaurant, but it’s Mexican. It’s really delicious and healthy, and also I love sitting outside when I’m eating with friends. A good ambience goes a long way for me.

Three ingredients you’ll always find in my kitchen are: Cinnamon. I put cinnamon on everything. Almond milk. I put almond milk in everything. (I have this really weird recipe where I make cauliflower mashed potatoes. It’s basically just cauliflower and almond milk, and it sounds disgusting, but it’s really good.) And I guess it’s not an ingredient, but fruit. I always have fruit around. Oh, and pepper. I get that from my mom. We put pepper on everything. Not salt, though. I’m not a fan of salt. But pepper.

The best part of my job is: Well, the cheesy answer is the fact that I get to do what I love, and the fact that I get paid for it is pretty remarkable. Not everybody gets to do that. But also, I think the coolest part of my job is that I have the means to travel and give my family and friends the things that matter to them. Like, I love that my job gives me the means to take my brother on a vacation. And being able to take my dog places and create memories in different places is something that I definitely don’t take for granted. I love to let the people in my life see things that they maybe wouldn’t otherwise see.