Brittany Murphy’s Husband Also Found Dead

Simon Monjack and Brittany Murphy at NY Fashion Week in 2008. Image: INFphoto.com

In a real-life story that played out like a Shakespearan tragedy, British screenwriter Simon Monjack, spouse of the late Brittany Murphy, was found dead in his Hollywood Hills home last night, just five months after the death of the Clueless star, reports The Huffington Post.

L.A. Police have already ruled out foul play, and believe the 39-year old, who had had health issues in the past, died of natural causes. They have now handed over the investigation to the L.A. Coroner’s office, who will provide more details on the cause of death at a later date.

According to the site, an unknown woman alerted the authorities at 9:40pm last night, and the L.A. Fire Department responded to the call.

Monjack and Murphy married in a Jewish ceremony in 2007. Murphy was just 32 when she passed away, and the coroner’s office found that herdeath was caused by pneumonia complicated by anaemia, an iron deficiency, and multiple drug intoxication. Monjack had reported the two were planning on starting a family prior to her death. It’s a tragic end for the Hollywood couple.

