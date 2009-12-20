Brittany Murphy Dies at Age 32

It has been confirmed that actress Brittany Murphy passed away early this morning, December 20, after going into full cardiac arrest. The actress was 32 years old. According to a report by TMZ, the star was discovered unconscious in the shower by her mother at her Los Angeles home. A call was made to 911 at approximately 8 am, but attempts to revive the actress proved unsuccessful. She was shortly pronounced dead upon arrival at nearby Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Murphy, who is best known for her roles in movies like Clueless and 8 Mile will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and fans.

More celebrity news on StyleCaster:

15 Publicity Scandals and How They Were Covered Up

Sherlock Holmes Premiere Red Carpet Hits and Misses

The Films We Can’t Wait to See in 2010!