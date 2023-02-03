Tommy Lee’s Wife Just Shaded Pamela Anderson After Claiming Her Husband ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ About His Ex-Wife’s Doc

Scroll To See More Images

As the wife of her ex-husband, it’s understandable why fans want to know about Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan’s response to Pamela Anderson’s documentary and book.

Pamela and Tommy met on New Year’s Eve 1994 at the club Sanctuary in Hollywood. He came up, grabbed me and licked my face,” she told Movieline in 1995. “I thought he was a cool, friendly, nice guy. I gave him my number.” Six weeks later, Tommy accompanied Anderson for a photoshoot in Cancun, Mexico. The two eloped four days into their trip and tattooed each other’s names on their ring fingers. Three years after their wedding, Pamela filed for divorce from Tommy on February 28, 1995. The filing came days after Tommy was charged with spousal and child abuse. The filing also came three years after the leak of Pamela and Tommy’s infamous sex tape, which she’s credited as one of their reasons their marriage fell apart.

Pamela detailed her marriage to Tommy and other relationships in her 2023 Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, and her memoir Love, Pamela. “I didn’t feel like I had a lot of respect,” Pamela said in her documentary about why she wanted to tell her story. “I had to make a career out of the pieces I had left.” She continued, I want to embrace the past, embrace the truth. My life is not a woe-is-me story. I’m not a victim. I put myself in crazy situations and survived them. As much pain as we can endure in our lives is kind of like the catalyst to all the great stuff…I’m grateful for all the experiences that I had and I don’t blame anybody for anything. I’m glad it happened.”

Twenty one years after his divorce from Pamela, Tommy remarried with former Vine star Brittany Furlan in 2019. So..what is Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan’s response to Pamela Anderson’s documentary and book? Read on for what we know about Brittany Furlan’s response to Pamela Anderson’s documentary and book, and what her husband’s ex-wife said about him.

How did Brittany Furlan respond to Pamela Anderson’s documentary?

How did Brittany Furlan respond to Pamela Anderson’s documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, and book, Love, Pamela? Tommy Lee’s wife responded to Pamela’s documentary and book in a TikTok video on February 4, 2023, where she revealed that she’s “OK” despite the “mean things” commenters have told her as a result of her husband’s ex-wife’s claims. “Hi guys, I just wanted to come on here to let you know that I’m OK because I know people have been checking on me, which is really nice and I’m good,” she said. ” Don’t worry, and don’t worry about all the people who are saying all the mean things that they’re saying. I don’t live in that world, so please don’t stress. Thank you to all the people who have been so sweet. We are only here for a certain amount of time, so I don’t sweat the comments from people who don’t know me or my relationship or anything like that, so I love everyone that’s been really kind and I’m sending love to those who have been unkind because I think they probably need it. It is what it is. It’s life I guess. ”

She continued, “Don’t worry about anything, and thank you to everyone who’s been sticking up for me and stuff like that. I leave my comments. If you feel like you want to get it out and say something mean to me or try to tear me down, please. Honestly, I have done so much self work that I realize where it’s coming from. People who say things to people where it’s coming from. With that said, I’m sending so much love out there to everyone, the good and the bad. Don’t worry about anything. I’ll be back to my continued program as usual very soon, so love you guys.”

In another TikTok video, Brittany seemed to shade Pamela and suggest that Tommy’s ex-wife wouldn’t care if she died. In the video, Brittany used a “90s Pam Makeup” filter as she lip-synced someone saying, “Did she pass away? Aw, aw, hmm” as she acted unfazed while Tommy sat next to her. “Pam if I died,” she wrote over the video. She captioned the post, “Pls guys I gotta make jokes it’s how I cope.”

A source told Radar Online on January 31, 2023, that Brittany felt it was “disrespectful” for Pamela to call Tommy her only true “love” in her documentary and book. “She doesn’t ultimately believe that Tommy would go back to Pam, but she still feels it’s disrespectful and tiresome to live in the past and make him the focal point of her memoir,” the insider said.

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show in 2023, Pamela confirmed that she had no negative feelings toward Brittany. “She’s good to him and I totally support that and think that’s great,” she said. “I hate to be annoying and going through this again, I’m sure she’s annoyed, but I respect their relationship and just glad he’s happy and has someone in his life.” She also told People at the time, “He has a wife, and obviously I respect that relationship, and he is very happy and I’m happy for him. Still, Pamela also told The Wall Street Journal at the time that she understands why Brittany would be “annoyed” by her memoir, Love, Pamela. “I’m sure it’s going to be annoying to his wife. I’d be annoyed,” she said.

As for Tommy’s response, Brittany claimed in her TikTok video that her husband “couldn’t care less” about his ex-wife’s documentary and book. “I’m lucky to have a really loving husband who honestly laughs all this stuff off and couldn’t care less,” she said.

In Love, Pamela, Pamela recalled a 1998 fight between her and Tommy that led to his arrest under spousal and child abuse charges. Pamela detailed that the “terrible night” started when Tommy was rocking on the floor telling her, “I want my wife back, I want my wife back,'” as a response to their declining marriage over their leaked sex tape. “At that point, I didn’t know what to do. And I just said, ‘I need some fucking help around here. You gotta grow up, it’s not about you anymore,'” she wrote.

She continued, “He grabbed the phone away from me, twisting my arm as I was holding Dylan in the other. My nail tore off, blood dripping down my arm. The kids were so frightened. I picked up Brandon, too, but he slid frantically down my leg and held on to it tight, hyperventilating.” Pamela then wrote that Tommy grabbed Brandon, who was 18 months at the time, and “threw me and Dylan into the wall.” “I was so scared that he was hurt—he was screaming and he was only seven weeks old. Tommy ran out the door with Brandon…I could barely breathe, trying to catch my breath through the tears. Panicked, I called 911,” she wrote. “I had to bifurcate the divorce because he wouldn’t sign the papers. He thought we could get through it. I just took my kids and was like, ‘No.’ It wasn’t a gray area for me. I was like, ‘You can’t do that,'” she said. Pamela also revealed that, once Tommy was released from jail, the couple had “secret meetings, breaking the restraining order,” but ultimately their relationship “didn’t last…neither of us could forgive the other, deep down.”

In Pamela, A Love Story, Pamela told Brandon how much she loved his father, “I really loved your dad for all the right reasons and I don’t think I’ve ever loved anybody else. It’s fucked.” “I never got over not being able to make it work with the father of my kids,” she said later in the documentary. She also explained that her feelings for Tommy may also be why she’s still single after five divorces. “I’d rather be alone than not be with the father of my kids,” she said. “It’s impossible to be with anybody else. But I don’t think I can be with Tommy either. It’s almost like a punishment.” in Love, Pamela, Pamela wrote that all her relationships after Tommy “paled in comparison.” “It was a losing battle. It wasn’t the others’ fault—they just had no shot. My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love,” she wrote.

Who is Tommy Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan?

Who is Tommy Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan? Brittany is an internet personality who was the second most followed female creator on Vine and the third most followed creator overall until Vine shut down in 2016. She had 9.9 million followers at the time of Vine’s shut down. Tommy and Brittany met in 2017 on the celebrity dating app Raya. “I matched with him and he was just so persistent,” Brittany said in a past interview on the podcast “How to Talk to Girls”. “He was just like, texting me every day, and being like, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ … He was just so nice.”

The two met a week later at a Pride festival. “It was like a week later we ended up meeting up, we were both working Pride fest … I went up and tapped him on the shoulder, and he just gave me the biggest, warmest hug, and he held my hand,” she said. “We were just together ever since then.” In the 2018 Netflix documentary The American Meme, which profiled Brittany, Tommy explained what first attracted him to Brittany. “I’ve been following her for years on Vine. I was like, ‘She is so funny, and stupid and cute and beautiful,'” Tommy said.

On “How to Talk to Girls,” Brittany explained that she was hesitant to date Tommy after she was cheated on in a previous relationship. “He was like, ‘Oh, well, I’ll just give you the password to my phone and all my devices and anytime you’re feeling insecure, you can go look at anything you want,'” she said. “He’s great and so loving and so supportive and … such a good partner, honestly. Once you kind of find someone you feel safe with, that kind of changes everything.”

Tommy proposed to Brittany on Valentine’s Day in 2018 with a heart-shaped diamond ring. They married on Valentine’s Day 2019. “I met someone who I can trust because I didn’t trust anybody that I’ve dated before,” Brittany said of Tommy in The American Meme. “I’d say Tommy is my first true love and I’m finally safe and happy.”

Along with her career on Vine, Britany also starred on reality TV shows like E!’s Reality Hell and Lifetime’s Prank My Mom. In 2015, Time recognized Brittany as one of the 30 most influential people on the internet. In a 2014 interview with The Wrap, Brittany explained that her Vine career came by accident. “I started doing really goofy videos, and my following started going up. It was growing like, maybe 50 new people a day, which was kind of cool,” she said. “When I first started, I was posting all the time, because I was having so much fun with it. It wasn’t like now, where you have to be like, ‘Vine Scorsese.'”

Brittany is also an actor and has starred in music videos like Pitball’s 2014 music video for “Fireball” and movies like We Are Your Friends, Good Mourning, The Unicorn, Deported, Random Tropical Paradise and The Dirt, a movie adaptation of Mötley Crüe’s autobiography.

For more about Pamela Anderson, read her 2023 book, Love, Pamela. The memoir takes readers through Anderson’s life and career, from her childhood as a deeply shy daughter of unprepared parents in Vancouver Island to how she became the blonde bombshell she’s known as today and found herself on the cover of magazines, sets of movies, arms of rockstars and the halls of the Playboy Mansion. The book, which is described as “honest, layered and unforgettable,” also explores how, as Anderson’s star rose, she lost control of her own narrative and became the subject of the tabloids and paparazzi who crafted a public perception of her she no longer recognized. In Love, Pamela, Anderson “breaks the mold of the celebrity memoir while taking back the tale that has been crafted about her.”

Pam & Tommy is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

