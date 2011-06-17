Britney’s Tour Looks, Helena Bonham Carter in More Marc Ads

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Those images of Helena Bonham Carter for Marc Jacobs just keep rolling out. Here’s the 3rd one. (Fashionologie)

Ralph Lauren is designing the costumes for the ball boys and girls at Wimbledon, which is amazing because in case you didn’t know, he’s American. (Telegraph UK)

Apparently, Galliano’s perfume sales took a nosedive after the “incident.” But it’s coming back slowly. (Fashionista)

See Brit Brit in her Femme Fatale looks. It’s not awesome, just a warning. (Just Jared)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @Burberry Watch the @Burberry Prorsum Menswear S/S12 Show live tomorrow from Milan – Saturday 18 June, 5pm (Milan time) #MFW bit.ly/m4ppdU OK!

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE New Versace men’s campaign by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott http://twitpic.com/5cuzr7 #prettyboys

RT @StyleList Beauty look of the day: Karolina Kurkova plays it cool. Find out how to get her smoldering gaze! aol.it/lFMlf4 Somehow I doubt it’s a makeup secret.

RT @VeraWangGang REAL WEDDING: Allison & Benjamin share their vintage-modern style Southern wedding, and a love of all things personal bit.ly/jvUe6t I love wedding pics and thought you might, too.