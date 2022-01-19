Britney Just Sent Jamie Lynn a Cease-&-Desist After Claiming She Should’ve ‘Slapped’ Her & Calling Her a ‘Scum Person’

Battle in court. Britney Spears sent Jamie Lynn Spears a cease-and-desist letter after her younger sister’s “false or fantastical” lies about her in her new book, Things I Should Have Said.

In a cease-and-desist letter obtained by People, Britney’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart—who represented her when Britney’s conservatorship was terminated in December 2021—slammed Jamie Lynn for how she “exploited” her older sister for “monetary gain” and book sales. “We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” the letter read. “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

The letter continued, “You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a ‘ruinous,’ alcoholic father. In fact, your own book reportedly states that your father ‘spent most of my life in that cycle of ruinous behavior. His bouts of drinking caused me periods of torment and sorrow.'”

Rosengart went on to call Jamie Lynn’s claims in her book, as well as recent interviews on Good Morning America and the “Call Her Daddy” podcast “unlawful and defamatory.” “As I have previously stated, having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else,” the letter read. “Britney was the family’s breadwinner and she also otherwise supported you,” The letter continued. “Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory.”

Rosengart ended the letter by threatening Jamie Lynn with “legal action” if she doesn’t “cease and desist” from talking about Britney “derogatorily” in the press. “You recently reportedly stated that the book was ‘not about her.’ She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign,” the letter read. “If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”

The cease-and-desist letter also comes after Britney slammed Jamie Lynn in an Instagram post on January 18, 2022, where she claimed that she should’ve “slapped” her younger sister and her mother, Lynne Spears, for how they treated her when she was younger. “I flew home to Jamie Lynn on the couch watching her tv shows right after Justin [Timbrelake] and I broke up… I was a ghost there 👻 !!!!!” she wrote. “I had worked my whole life and I didn’t know how to be served by Mamma … Sit there and get served the chocolate milkshakes with the perfectly crushed ice with the secret chunky sugar meanwhile Jamie Lynn is 12, she indulges with the TV for hours then goes to lay out on a raft at the pool … I’m in shock because this was never my life !!!! Justin’s family was all I knew for many years …”

She continued, “Things were different now and Jamie Lynn had a new Nickelodeon show … All I remember saying was “DAMN !!! How the hell does a 12 year old land a Nickelodeon show ????” ….. HMMMMMMMM …. Well I never got my iced chocolate drink 🤷🏼‍♀️🥤 !!! I mean yeah … I’m grown up right ??? But then maybe I might need a little support … It was a People Magazine cover … The people show up and as Jamie Lynn says, I was scared !!!! Fuck yeah !!!”

Britney also claimed that her mother—who divorced her father, Jamie Spears, in 2002 after 26 years of marriage—was on “pain medication” after the split. “My Mamma was on pain medication and could barely hold a conversation in the house because her and my dad split and she was more messed up than anything !!!!” she wrote. “I remember her sitting on the floor in a conversation and she never got up… and I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your fucking faces !!!!!”

The cease-and-desist letter also came after another Instagram post in which Britney called Jamie Lynn a “scum person” after a Nightline interview in which the Zoey 101 star claimed that Britney once locked the two of them in a room together with a knife. “Jamie Lynn… congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW… I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!!” Britney wrote. “The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut… So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!! NOW and only NOW do I know only a scum person would make up such things about someone….”

During the Nightline interview, Jamie Lynn described Britney‘s behavior when she was a kid as “erratic, paranoid and spiraling.” She also claimed that her older sister once became “scared” and took a knife before locking the two of them in a room together.”One time, she said to me, ‘Baby, I’m scared,’ and took a large knife from the kitchen, pulled me along to my room, and she locked us both inside,” Jamie Lynn wrote in Things I Should Have Said. “She put the knife in the bedside table drawer and simply repeated, ‘I’m scared.’ She needed me to sleep beside her.”

She continued, “Within days of this episode, Britney was packing up and headed back to her life in L.A. I knew something was very wrong, and I was powerless to do anything about it. Everyone was too invested and didn’t want to do what should have been done. Something was off, and I had a shaky feeling when she left.”

Things I Should Have Said by Jamie Lynn Spears is available on Amazon.

For more about Britney Spears, read her 2001 book, A Mother’s Gift. The semi-autobiographical fiction novel, which was co-written with Britney’s mother Lynne Spears, follows Holly Faye Lovell, a 14-year-old girl from the small town of Biscay, Mississippi, who has dreams of becoming a singer. When Holly becomes the youngest student ever to win a scholarship to the prestigious Haverty School of Music, she must make a choice of whether to leave her mother, Wanda, behind or pursue her dreams. As Holly starts her new life and makes posh new friends, she finds herself embarrassed by her mom and their humble background, as Wanda struggles with a long-hidden secret that could destroy her bond with her daughter forever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.