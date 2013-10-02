8 Reasons Why Britney’s Officially Back, As Told Through Her ‘Work B-tch’ Video

Britney Spears just released the music video for her song “Work B-tch,” and it is everything. It’s the first video in years that shows Britney anywhere near the way the public first got to know her—i.e., a tanned, blonde, and, frankly, sane girl who could dance her ass off.

We watched the video (repeatedly, mind you) and came up with eight reasons why Britney’s back in a huge way. Our list follows.

1.Her body looks like this.

2. No really, she is really in shape.

3. She’s dancing on a white square in the middle of the desert, which we all know is a sign of ultimate pop queen-dom. (Beyoncé knows what we’re talking about.)



4. She’s whipping ladies right and left. Quite literally.

5. And she really looks amazing while doing it.

6. She brings back the classic Britney dance break, and she makes this face in the middle of it.

7. She’s given us another iconic dance move to do in the club!

8. She has her own light-up “b-tch” sign. And again, just check out her physique.



Watch the full video below!