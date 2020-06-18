Body-Posi Influencer Britney Vest’s New Clothing Line Is An Athleisure Dream

Scroll To See More Images

If you follow FittyBritttty, real name Britney Vest, on Instagram, you know there are a few things the body-positive influencer loves: working out and cute-as-hell workout wear. Vest took this passion and created her WVVY clothing line with HSN, launching today. HSN was the perfect retail partner for her first-ever brand, she says. This is especially important considering Vest wanted to make chic athletic wear for all bodies. Like most HSN brands, the line runs from XS to 3X—and at the same price point regardless of size.

“HSN approached me over a year ago and I knew very early on that our collaborative efforts would bring to life my brand’s vision exactly as I had imagined it,” Vest told STYLECASTER. “I worked in tandem with HSN and QVC’s amazing design team on every aspect of the line, from the prints and fabrics to the functionality and fit.” It had to be functional since Vest often blends her exercise clothes right in with her everyday wardrobe. There could be no wardrobe malfunction at Erewhon.

“My personal style relies heavily upon mixing workout clothing with everyday staples such as a jean jacket, so I kept that in the forefront of my mind throughout the design process,” she says. “All the pieces are stylish enough to wear outside the gym but are versatile enough to be paired with your current wardrobe for maximum wear.”

Vest started her wellness journey back in 2011 with her blog and an Instagram account in 2014. Followers watched her lose 85 pounds with a healthy eating and exercise regime. But her account isn’t a diet one. It’s all about loving your body and taking care of it, no matter what size it is naturally. “The IG account was a safe place for me to share and document my journey and create meaningful conversations with like-minded women,” says Vest. “While the account has grown significantly over the years, that growth was very organic and never the driving force behind creating the account.”

She’s had to keep this line a secret from her 286k followers but she says this is something her audience has been asking for. “I’m looking forward to the on-going conversation as my followers try the collection and share their thoughts,” she says. The driving force behind the creation of the collection was really her own desire to design a brand that addressed the challenges she—and many others—face when shopping for workout clothes.

“For example, the WVVY sports bras have a little extra length to both the top and the bottom to accommodate a fuller chest while doing a higher intensity workout or movements such as burpees,” explains Vest.

As for the collection itself, you’ve probably now noticed it’s full of both prints and crop-tops. Way too often, clothes over a size 12 are more muted and “safe.” That’s not what she wanted to do here. “I love crop tops—especially the cropped tie-dye hoodie in the launch collection,” she says. “I understand that not everyone feels comfortable exposing their stomach and that’s completely acceptable.”

“What hurts my heart so much is when a woman wants to wear a crop top, but fears how other people will perceive her body,” continues Vest. “I’d tell her to put that fear aside and rock the top!” She purposely designed the leggings high-waisted and the bra tops a little longer so there’s skin but not too much skin. She also mixed in basics with the bold prints.

“While my collection does include a few of those basic staples, such as a black boot-cut legging, it shouldn’t be the only option for curvy women,” she says. “Women of all different sizes deserve options and to have fun with their wardrobes and that includes your athletic wardrobe!” We couldn’t agree more.

Shop the first drop of Vest’s collection, below. See something on her you don’t see here? Keep a lookout for the next collection in July.

WVVY High-Neck Mesh-Inset Sports Bra

This super cute sports bra comes in Blue Tie Dye, Pink Tie Dye and Natural Leopard.

WVVY Power Lace-Up Front Leggings

And of course, the matching leggings come in Black, Pink Tie Dye and Blue Tie Dye, too.

WVVY Power Cinched Waist 7/8 Legging

Animal print-lovers will adore this pair of leggings in Black, Natural Leopard or funky Teal Leopard.

WVVY Power Zip-Front Sports Bra with Ruffle Detail

Power Zip-Front Sports Bra with Ruffle Detail $41.50

I love a sports bra with some flair, and this one comes in Black, Fuchsia and Teal Leopard.

WVVY French Terry Jumpsuit with Ruffle Detail

This comfy jumpsuit comes in Black and Cream, and I want to lounge around in it forever.

WVVY Cropped Hoodie

This cute cropped hoodie comes in Black, Pink Tie Dye and Blue Tie Dye.

WVVY Oversized Muscle Tank Top

Shop this basic tank in White, Black, Fuchsia and Mint Green.

WVVY Short-Sleeve Tie-Front Top

This knotted top works for so much more than athleisure, and it comes in Cream and Navy.

WVVY Power Boot-Cut Yoga Pant

Boot-cut yoga pants are back in style, and these come in Black and Navy.

