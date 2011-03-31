Britney Sued in Fragrance Scandal, The Body Part Women Hate

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE:

Just when we think Britney is making another stellar comeback, she gets knocked down. Brit is getting sued for $10 million over a perfume deal. (The Cut)

93% of women find their armpits unattractive. At least it’s a consensus. (WSJ)

Marion Cotillard has a new Dior campaign, and she looks gorgeous in it. Obviously. (Design Scene)

Khloe Kardashian has fat days, telling Cosmo “Dealing with the Kardashian body image. Kim and Kourtney have said to me, If we were put under the same negative attention that you are, we couldnt handle it. If I want to wear a long flowing dress, someone will say Im pregnant. I believe were not given any more than we can handle and most of the time I can handle it. But we all have fat days and if Im having one of those days, those sorts of things make me feel down, just like any woman. I hear you sister. (Styleite)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @littleylittley Looks like Joe Jonas will be opening up for @BritneySpears, replacing Enrique Iglesias. Risky choice – Joe has yet to debut his solo work. Tres scandal!

RT @Equipment_FR Were you a Sweet Valley High girl or a Babysitter’s Club fan? Can you be both? #deepthoughtsThursdays um, yes.

RT @LaurenConrad Wow. It really bums me out when I see people drop trash out their car window. Who thinks that’s OK to do?? So Gross! What’s life like in LA?

RT @victoriabeckham Sorry to confuse u all!!!it’s mothers day in England Sunday!!!Not in the US!!!! X vb Happy Brit Mom’s Day, VB!