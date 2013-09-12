Britney Spears Rocks an Off-the-Runway Outfit by The Blonds in New Single Art

When it comes to New York Fashion Week, no one upstages Britney Spears—and she’s not even in attendance.

Yesterday, Rihanna stepped out wearing a sweater from Alexander Wang’s Spring 2014 collection, which just showed at New York Fashion Week on Saturday. But today, Britney released the art for her new single, “Work B**ch,” wearing a piece from The Blonds’ Spring 2014 runway show, which just happened last night.

Boom!

And since this is art and not live action, it’s obvious that Brit Brit wore this piece even before it walked down The Blonds’ space-themed runway show. Maybe this is one of the super top-secret projects designer Phillipe Blond was referring to when we caught up with him backstage; after all, this collaboration is fairly mind-blowing!

The song itself debuts Monday on iHeartRadio at 6 p.m. Eastern Time; you better believe we’ll be tuned in!