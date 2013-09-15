Listen to Britney Spears’ New Song ‘Work B*tch’ (One Day Early!)

It’s heeeeere! A day in advance of its official scheduled release date, Britney Spears’ newest single “Work B*tch” has arrived… and it’s just as unabashedly Britney as we hoped it would be.

The pop star took to Twitter this morning to express her disappointment that the song had leaked a full day before it was supposed to come out Monday evening. Then just a few short hours later, she released the full-quality version—co-written by Spears’ frequent collaborator Will.i.am and Swedish House Mafia veteran Sebastian Ingrosso, among others—on her Vevo account.

Take a listen above! It’s the club-banging, dance-inducing kind of track you’ve probably come to expect from Brit Brit, including such sage life advice as, “You want a hot body? You want a Bugatti? You want a Maserati? You better work, b*tch.” We’re already kind of obsessed.