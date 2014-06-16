StyleCaster
This Guy Replaced Britney Spears With Himself in the ‘Work Bitch’ Video and It’s Amazing

Drew Tillman
Move over Chris Crocker, there’s a new Britney Spears super-fan taking the web by storm.

In a video that’s going viral, Gal Volinez—an unabashed Spears lover—replaced every single shot of Britney in her meh “Work Bitch” video with a shot of himself doing the exact same dance moves. And guess what? He’s not toned, blonde, or a female, but it’s definitely more entertaining than Brit-Brit’s version.

Watch Gal nail all the bitchy faces and on-point choreography, then watch the original video and let us know which version you prefer.

