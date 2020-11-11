Britney Spears Is Refusing to Perform Again Until Her Dad Is Fired as Her Conservator

Free Britney. Britney Spears won’t perform again until her dad, Jamie, is removed as as her conservator. The “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer’s decision comes after she lost a bid to have her father removed as her conservator on Tuesday, November 10.

Los Angeles superior court judge Brenda Penny declined to suspend Britney’s father from her conservatorship, according to Variety. (The good news: The judge didn’t rule out future petitions to remove or suspend Jaime from Britney’s conservatorship.) At the hearing, Britney’s attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, told the judge that Britney is “afraid” of her dad and refuses to perform again until Jamie no longer has control over her finances.

“My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” Ingham said. “She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

Jamie has been Britney’s co-conservator since 2008 after her public breakdown following the “Toxic” singer’s divorce from her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, in 2006. The couple share two kids: sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14. In 2019, Jamie became Britney’s sole conservator after the Grammy winner’s attorney, Andrew Wallet, resigned from her conservatorship. In 2020, Jamie approved to have the financial company, Bessemer Trust, appointed as Britney’s new co-conservator.

In response to Britney’s petition to remove him, Jaime’s attorney, Vivian Thoreen, claims that the “…Baby One More Time” singer’s net worth has come out of debt to reach $60 million under his control of her conservatorship. Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, however, supports Britney’s decision to remove her dad as her conservator and have Bessemer Trust as her sole conservator. As Britney’s conservator, Jamie is in charge of her financial and medical decisions.

In her petition, Britney claimed that Jamie hired Michael Kane of the accounting firm, Miller Kaplan, as her business manager without her knowledge after Britney’s previous business manager from Tristar Sports and Entertainment Group quit abruptly. ritney and her lawyer also claimed that Jamie failed to consult with her about her new business manager’s fees. “The Oct. 28 letter is a blatant attempt by [Jamie] to retain full functional control of her assets, books and records in the face of Britney’s objections, Tristar’s resignation and the appointment of Bessemer Trust,” the documents read. “His simple litigation strategy is to introduce a new gatekeeper who admittedly has a major working relationship with his legal team.”