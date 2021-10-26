Here’s Whether Britney Plans to Invite Her Family to Her Wedding After Wanting to ‘Sue’ Them

Since the news of her engagement to Sam Asghari, fans have wondered when Britney Spears’ wedding will be—and who will be invited.

Britney and Sam, a model and actor, met on the set of the music video for her single, “Slumber Party,” in 2016. After five years of dating, Britney and Sam announced that they were engaged in Instagram posts on September 12, 2021. “I can’t fucking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” Britney captioned a video of her showing her ring before kissing her fiancé. Sam, for his part, also shared a photo of Britney showing her engagement ring as he and his fiancée kissed for the camera.

According to Page Six, Britney’s engagement ring was designed by Roman Malayev, a celebrity jeweler and the founder of Forever Diamonds in New York. The “one-of-a-kind ring” features a 4-carat round-cut diamond in a platinum cathedral setting and is enhanced with a floating solitaire design. Sam also worked with Roman to design pavé detailing on the bridge of the ring and flush-set diamonds on the prong and basket. However, the most special part of Britney’s engagement ring is the word “Lioness” engraved on the inside of the band. The word is Sam’s nickname for Britney.

“Every designer I spoke with about the ring was amazing with great ideas, but I just clicked with Roman — we really connected on the design and he was as excited as I was to make it special — that’s why I chose him,” Sam told Page Six in a statement.

A source told E! News at the time that Sam had planned to propose to Britney for a while but wanted to wait until the “right time.” “Sam has been dying to propose to Britney and knew this was finally the right time. They are so happy to be able to share this new chapter together,” the insider said. “They have been talking about getting engaged for a while now and Sam totally threw her off today at her house. She was so taken back, she screamed.”

As for the big question itself, the source noted that the proposal was an intimate moment between just Britney and Sam. “It was very private and romantic, everything she wanted,” the insider said. “Britney has told Sam that he is her soul mate and that she is so grateful to have him, especially during these hard times.” The source continued, “She’s wanted this for a long time, and her dream finally came true.” After their engagement, the insider reported that Britney and Sam simply celebrated at her house together “just the two of them.” “They are celebrating at the house and enjoying this day together,” the source said.

Who are Britney Spears’ wedding guests?

So…who are Britney Spears’ wedding guests? A source told HollywoodLife on October 26, 2021, that Britney wants “all of her family” to attend her wedding. The insider didn’t specific which family members Britney wanted at her wedding, but her immediate family includes her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears; her mother, Lynne Spears; and her father, Jamie Spears, who was also her conservator until October 2021. “Britney really wants a traditional romantic wedding. She wants all of their family and loved ones there and she does not care about costs because this has been her dream her whole life,” the source said.

The report came six months after Britney told Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda J. Penny at a hearing in June 2021 that she wants to “sue” her family for their part in her conservatorship. “And I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” Britney said. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, it is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me, I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”

She also told the judge that her family has “lived off” of her conservatorship for more than a decade. “And considering my family has lived off my conservatorship for 13 years, I won’t be surprised if one of them has something to say going forward, and say, ‘We don’t think this should end, we have to help her,'” she said. “Especially if I get my fair turn exposing what they did to me.” She also blamed her family for not doing a “goddamn thing” to protect her from her dad’s control as her conservator. “Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad,” she said.

As for why she wants a traditional wedding, HollywoodLife’s source explained that Britney wanted a more intimate ceremony after her “super expensive” nuptials to K-Fed in 2004. “She was married once before, but she really feels like her wedding to K-Fed was more of super expensive house party with rings and cake that she had to buy. She doesn’t even count her Las Vegas wedding to Jason Alexander. She wants bridesmaids and a beautiful gown,” the insider said.

