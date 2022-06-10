Britney’s Wedding Ring Has 2 Bands—Here’s How Much It Cost & What It Was Inspired By

A glam-filled wedding. Britney Spears’ wedding ring is as fabulous as she is. The “Baby…One More Time” singer had her wedding rings designed by Stephanie Gottlieb, which perfectly matched her wedding dress designed by Dontella Versace.

Britney and Sam Asghari married on June 9, 2022, at their Los Angeles home, according to People. Sources told the magazine that the guest list included star-studded friends like Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez. Britney’s father, mother, sister and children did not attend the popstar’s third wedding, as per TMZ. “Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress,” an insider told People. “She cried happy tears at some moments.”

Sam proposed to Britney on September 13, 2021, after five years of dating. “I can’t fucking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” she captioned a video of her showing her ring before kissing her fiancé. Sam also shared a photo of Britney showing of the engagement ring he got and designed for her. “I figured with her taste, she wouldn’t want something super big and super celebrity,” he said in a GQ interview on June 1, 2022. “Celebrities get that million dollar ring. And usually, it’s free because it’s for promotion, but I want it to represent something. I want it to come from my heart and I want it to go to someone that wasn’t a big jeweler. It was a big company but it was a company that was willing to do it the way that I wanted it. So I designed a really beautiful ring. It’s a princess cut, for a real life princess.” The couple also announced that they were expecting a baby in April 2022, six months after her conservatorship ended. However a month after the announcement, the couple announced that Britney had a miscarriage. So how much did Britney Spears’ wedding ring cost?

How Much Did Britney Spears’ Wedding Ring Cost?

How much did Britney Spears’ wedding ring cost? Stephanie Gottlieb designed Britney’s ring that featured two bands: one classic round diamond eternity band in a share ring setting with surrounding diamonds and a Bezel eternity band with a set Marquise diamond band. Both rings were created in Platinum and feature diamonds just under 2 carats in total weight per band. The groom sported a platinum 5 mm band.

According to a report by Life & Style on June 10, 2022, Britney also wore a heart-shaped diamond tennis necklace during her ceremony, totaling 27 carats in diamonds set in white gold. Though the exact cost of her wedding rings isn’t known, the overall cost of all the custom jewelry, including her wedding rings, is $570,000 and has an overall diamond weight of 62 carats.

Along with the bands, Stephanie also coordinated other stellar jewelry to match the “Toxic” singer’s wedding dress. “We knew that Britney’s dress had a classic silhouette with an open neckline, so we designed timeless pieces that would complement the style, including a tennis necklace, bracelet and statement drop earrings,” Stephanie said in a statement obtained by Life & Style. “These three classic styles all worked seamlessly together, while standing out individually to create a special wedding-worthy look. We collaboratively selected the pieces that felt the most natural to Britney and that best complemented the dress.”

Britney planned her dream wedding since she got engaged. She teased her dress designed by her good friend Donatella Versace which featured a long veil. The fashion house told People on June 10, 2022, that the dress was “Crafted in a delicate white silk cady, the design features a portrait neckline that wraps around the shoulders and comes together with a stream of pearl buttons. The seamline of the bodice follows the corset boning that narrows at the waist. The column silhouette is cut with a front leg-slit, while the back pleats from the waist cascade into a three-meter train.” Versace continued, “the veil is crafted from four and a half meters of silk tulle trimmed in silk satin,” the fashion house adds. “Look was completed with tulle gloves embellished with pearls and matching white satin pumps.”

The reception reportedly went on until 11:30 p.m. when the bride and groom left in a white Rolls Royce with a classic “Just Married” sign on the back. “It ended up being the happiest night for Britney. She wanted a fairytale wedding and she got it. Britney looked stunning,” a source told People. “She is very excited to be married. She looks forward to a future with Sam.”

