Britney Invited Her Sons & Only 1 Other Family Member to Her Wedding—Here’s If They’ll Be There

Wedding bells are ringing! After a big engagement and the end of her conservatorship, the big question is who snagged Britney Spears’ wedding invites?

Britney is getting ready for her wedding to Sam Asghari. The actor proposed to the”Baby One More Time” singer in September 2021. People reported that the long-awaited wedding would be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. Sources disclose that the guest list includes star-studded friends like Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow. Though many celebs will attend the intimate ceremony, much of Britney’s family won’t be in attendance. On June 9, 2022, TMZ reported that Britney’s father, mother and sister will not be in attendance. Britney’s children with Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, will also not be at their mother’s wedding. Britney’s brother Bryan Spears is the only family member who is expected to be hearing the ‘I dos.’

Britney doesn’t seem to have a great relationship with her family after her conservatorship ended on November 12, 2021. Britney’s father was her conservator for 13 years, and once it ended her mother tried to make amends in their relationship. However, Britney wasn’t too forgiving according to a source who spoke to Page Six in November 2021. The source recalled, “Britney didn’t even let Lynne into her house. She is furious with her. Lynne tried over a number of days to try to visit, but Britney just shut her down.”

Britney still has a strong relationship with her kids. However, her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan confirmed to TMZ on June 9, 2022, that her children won’t be in attendance. “Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward.”

Britney’s wedding comes about a month after she announced that she had a miscarriage. On May 14, 2022, Britney posted on her Instagram account, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the couple wrote in their post. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

