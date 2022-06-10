Britney Spears’ Wedding Dress Had a 3-Meter Train—Here’s What Else She Wore to Marry Sam

From bride to wife. Britney Spears’ wedding dress was just one of four outfits she wore on her big day. Britney married her fiancé, Sam Asghari, on June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles.

“Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress,” a source told People at the time. “She cried happy tears at some moments.” The wedding was attended by around 60 guests, including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Paris Hilton, as well as Hilton’s mother, Kathy Hilton, and husband, Carter Reum. Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart—who was responsible for freeing Britney from her 13-year-long conservatorship in November 2021—also attended the nuptials.

Britney’s father, Jamie Spears; mother, Lynn Spears; sister, Jamie Lynn Spears; and brother, Bryan Spears, didn’t attend the wedding. Her sons, Sean Preton and Jayden James—whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline—were also absent from the nuptials. “[Preston and Jayden] are happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together,” Mark Vincent Kaplan, Federline’s attorney, told People at the time. “It’s their night and they didn’t want to take away from them.”

Ahead of the event, a source told People on June 9, 2022, that Britney started planning her wedding soon after she and Sam got engaged in November 2021. “Britney started planning and dreaming about her wedding shortly after she got engaged in November,” the insider said. “She has enjoyed the planning, but also felt stressed about it.” The source continued, “It’s a huge deal to her that she is finally able to get married. She wants it to be perfect. She is so excited that she feels overwhelmed. She is very emotional.”

So what was Britney Spears’ wedding dress and who designed it? Read on for more details about Britney Spears’ wedding dress and the other outfits she wore at her nuptials with Sam Asghari.

What was Britney Spears’ wedding dress?

What was Britney Spears’ wedding dress? Britney wore a custom off-the-shoulder Versace dress for her wedding, with a leg-revealing slit up one side and a classic white white veil with satin edges, which she wore as she walked down the aisle to Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” according to People. Sam also wore a black Versace tuxedo.

“Crafted in a delicate white silk cady, the design features a portrait neckline that wraps around the shoulders and comes together with a stream of pearl buttons,” Donatella Versace, the creative director of the Versace fashion house, told People. “The seamline of the bodice follows the corset boning that narrows at the waist. The column silhouette is cut with a front leg-slit, while the back pleats from the waist cascade into a three-meter train.” She continued, “The veil is crafted from four and a half meters of silk tulle trimmed in silk satin. Look was completed with tulle gloves embellished with pearls and matching white satin pumps.”

Donatella also explained Sam’s look.”The black wool tuxedo features a double-breasted peak lapel jacket with silk satin details, and pants with a banded belt at the waist. A white shirt with traditional smoking collar was paired with a matching black, silk bowtie,” she said. “The look is completed with black loafers.”

Throughout her wedding, Britney wore four outfits. Along with her wedding dress, Britney also wore a black Versace minidress, a two-tone outfit and a red minidress for her reception. According to People, she kept the same hair and makeup.

Britney revealed that Versace was designing her wedding dress in November 2021. “Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 …. Have a good night folks 🌙💖✨ !!!!” she shared in an Instagram post at the time. Britney shared an Instagram photo of her, Sam and Donatella in March 2022 with the caption, “Look who came to visit … these 2 bad bitches are up to no good 💕🌹🌹 …” The post came after Donatella posted a throwback photo on Instagram of Britney wearing Versace to a fashion show for the brand in 2002. “This flashback is from when she came to my show in 2002, looking glamorous in Versace,” Donatella captioned the post.

What was Britney Spears’ wedding ring?

What was Britney Spears’ wedding ring? For their wedding rings, Britney and Sam exchanged custom bands by Stephanie Gottlieb. Britney’s wedding ring included two platinum eternity bands. The first was a classic round diamond band in a shared prong setting, while the second was a marquise diamond band set east to west in a bezel eternity band. Both gems were around two carats. As for Sam, he received a classic platinum 5mm band. In total, Britney wore more than 60 carats of diamonds retailing a total of $570,000, according to Us Weekly. Her wedding ceremony was 10 minutes, and it was officiated by Reverend Clint Hufft, who also married Paris Hilton and Carter Reum in the fall of 2021.

“I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married,” a representative for Sam told Us Weekly about his and Britney’s wedding. “I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can’t wait for the future they will build together.”

