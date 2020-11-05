Britney Spears Just Filed to Have Her Dad ‘Suspended Immediately’ as Her Conservator

Amid the #FreeBritney movement, Britney Spears wants her dad, Jamie Spears, removed as her conservator.

The “Toxic” singer filed for a judge to remove her father as her conservator over her estate—a role he’s had for the past 12 years—on Tuesday, November 3. According to the documents, the Grammy winner asked that Bessemer Trust Company, a private, independent financial office, be the sole conservator of her estate from now on. In October, Jamie consented to have Bessemer Trust as Britney’s co-conservator, along with himself. Now, the “…Baby One More Time” singer wants her dad “suspended immediately” from her conservatorship. A court hearing is set for Tuesday, November 11.

According to the documents, Britney and her lawyer, Sam Ingham, claim that Jamie hired Michael Kane of the accounting firm, Miller Kaplan, as her business manager without her knowledge after Britney’s previous business manager from Tristar Sports and Entertainment Group quit abruptly. Britney and her lawyer also claimed that Jamie failed to consult with her about her new business manager’s fees.

“The Oct. 28 letter is a blatant attempt by [Jamie] to retain full functional control of her assets, books and records in the face of Britney’s objections, Tristar’s resignation and the appointment of Bessemer Trust,” the documents read. “His simple litigation strategy is to introduce a new gatekeeper who admittedly has a major working relationship with his legal team.”

The documents continue, “Therefore, Britney will be filing a petition to remove James as conservator of the estate…It is now obvious that any effort to create a viable working relationship between and among BRITNEY, BESSEMER TRUST and JAMES would be doomed to failure even without the added stress of litigating BRITNEY’S objections to the Account.”

Britney’s lawyer also claims that Britney and her estate will suffer loss and injury if her father isn’t “suspended immediately” upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust. Britney first asked a judge to have Bessemer Trust as her conservator in August as an attempt to remove her father as her sole conservator. Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, also supported Bessemer Trust as the conservator over her daughter’s estate. In previous court documents, Britney’s lawyers also claim that she does not share her father’s “vision of a future in which she resumes performing and leaves the management of her estate completely to him as she did in the past.”

In response to Britney’s request to have her dad removed as her conservator, Jamie’s attorneys asked that Britney herself, not just her lawyers, be present for court hearings over conservatorship. Britney’s lawyer, however, argued that it was necessary for her to appear for these proceedings.