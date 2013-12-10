Links To Click: Britney’s Debuts Video For “Perfume,” Kate Winslet Gives Birth, More

1. Britney Spears unleashed her video for the second single off Britney Jean, “Perfume.” This time, dear Brit-Brit finds herself in a fragrance-drenched romantic triangle. [Billboard]

2. Mazel to Kate Winslet and her husband Ned Rocknroll, who announced the birth of their newborn son over the weekend. No name yet, but we hope it goes nicely with the last name Rocknroll. [JustJared]

3. No, Nicole Richie, we’re not a fan of your faux braided headband. [Daily Makeover]

4. Are peeling nails giving you grief? We’ve got a solution for you. [Beauty High]

5. When Drake performed in Portland, Oregon, last week, he made a cash donation to a local homeless shelter so that they could purchase extra blankets for the homeless population there. [KOIN]

6. Whoa, worlds collide: “The Carrie Diaries” AnnaSophia Robb (young Carrie) and “Sex And The City”‘s Sarah Jessica Parker (old Carrie) finally met, and somehow the world didn’t explode into a million pieces. [E!]

7. Everything you need to know about whiskey (and trust us, you’re going to want to know everything.) [The Vivant]

8. Demi Lovato is clean and sober now but admits she used to smuggle cocaine on planes, and says she “couldn’t go 30 minutes without it.” [Gossip Cop]

9. Juicy Couture has now gone the way of Kohl’s; the brand will be exclusively sold in Kohl’s starting in 2014, and all of its retail outposts will be turned into Kate Spade boutiques, after the brand was sold to retail giant ABG in September. [Racked]