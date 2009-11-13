Britney Spears Twitter and MySpace Accounts Hacked

For any of Britney Spears‘ 3.7 million followers on Twitter, you might be interested to know that Britney Spears’ Twitter and MySpace accounts were hacked. As bizarre (but not necessarily far fetched) Tweets and messages about Spears worshiping the devil began flooding out, users became suspicious as #donthackbritney became a popular tag.

According to Billboard, Britney and her “team of handlers” (wait… “Handlers?” That doesn’t sound right. Was Britney just treated like a special exhibit at Busch Gardens?) sent an apology message out to her fans for, “any offense the hacker’s messages caused.”

Phew, crisis adverted…for now…