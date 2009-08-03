Britney Spears Tries to Hide Behind Frames, Fails

Britney Spears, our favorite hot mess pop queen, who sings lyrics about the popularity she receives and so dearly loves, (i.e. “all eyes on me in the center of the ring, just like a circus”) was spotted last night leaving Los Angeles club, Grand Star Jazz Club. For someone who loves the camera, we can’t figure out why she feels compelled to pull a Rihanna or Estelle and hide behind sunglasses while leaving Grand Star (during the wee-hours of the night, by the way.) Bad habits die hard, eh?

We also think if she’s going for discreet, dying her hair platinum ultra-violet blonde probably wasn’t the best idea. Britney is doing interesting things right now, like modeling for Candies footwear (this ones just funny), dodging rumors about being engaged to Jason Trawick, converting to Judaism for him, and buying restaurants for her dad. We imagine the bright hair color choice and long extensions are a direct result of Britney’s strive to emulate former Candies’ model Jenny McCarthy’s aesthetic…Or Ivanka Trump’s, who is now also Jewish a la Jared Kushner.

We will admit, BS does look lean and in shape, wearing a black mini dress and booties, without any grotesque junk hanging out, anywhere. A successful turnaround if we may say so ourselves, Brit.

One last thing though, if you’re serious about this Jew thing…you may want to take trade that Cross in for a Star of David.