Britney Spears’ Till The World Ends, Watch the Full Video

If December 21, 2012 is going to be anything like Britney Spears‘ version in her new “Till The World Ends” video, then I say bring on the apocalypse. Leave it to Britney to turn the end of the world into a full-blown, dance-all-night rager. I don’t know about you, but that’s exactly how I’d like to spend my last few hours on this planet and that spiked, leather Burberry jacket would definitely help ease the blow of the apocalypse too. I’m giving Brit and A++ for her latest masterpiece! But, what say you? Watch and let me know in the comments!