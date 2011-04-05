Britney Spears’ Till The World Ends Video: Just A Tease

There’s a whole lot of bouncing going on, so it’s a little hard to get the full picture from this 30 second clip, but c’mon, it’s Britney Spears so I’ll take her however I can get her. From what I can tell, the world may be crumbling around them, but that’s not going to stop Brit Brit and her other club-kid friends from partying ‘Til The World Ends.’ I mean, when did you get so clever Britney? Regardless of how obvious the concept of the video may be, it’s very apparent that Ms. Spears is looking hotter than she has in years.

You’ll have to wait ’til tomorrow to see the full video, but in the meantime, peep this short teaser below, and let us know what you think. Do you agree that Britney’s back and better than ever?