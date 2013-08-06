Britney Spears Wears Skin-Tight Dress and Thigh-High Suede Boots To Church

It’s just like they say: you can take the girl out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the girl. Britney Spears took her new bartender boyfriend David Lucado to church in California this weekend, and for her trip to the pews, the pop star chose to wear… this.

Far from what’s considered traditional church wear in her native Louisiana, Brit’s tight mini-dress and thigh-high boot combo is a head-scratching style choice, to say the least. But ignoring the fact that the dress is tiny and hugs to every curve Britney’s got, this outfit’s more perplexing element is that it’s a sweater dress, it has a turtleneck, and the boots are suede. Britney, it’s August in Los Angeles. Aren’t you hot?

Britney’s fashion choices over the years haven’t always been the best, but because she’s Britney, she can pretty much get away with anything, y’all. Having said that, the girl needs a new stylist. Where do we sign up?

GIF via GIFCentral

