Britney Spears Released a New Song Amid Her Conservatorship Drama & the Lyrics Are Beautiful

Fans are already discussing Britney Spears’ “Swimming in the Stars” lyrics and meaning all over social media. The previously unreleased song was shared to streaming platforms on Wednesday, December 2, by RCA Records in honor of the princess of pop’s 39th birthday.

“Swimming in the Stars” is currently available to purchase as a limited-edition vinyl LP sold exclusively at Urban Outfitters, as per Variety. The track is an outtake from Spears’ most recent project, Glory, which was released for the first time in 2016 and was re-issued in May 2020, along with another new song, “Mood Ring.” These songs are some of Spears’ first to be released since fans took a renewed interest in her conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears, in 2019. Fittingly, “Swimming in the Stars” shows a side to Spears that fans rarely get to see.

Spears’ latest is slower and more ethereal than fans might be used to, as she sings about a dreamy escape: “So let’s go / Swimming in the stars tonight,” the lyrics read. “Oh, and we’ll glow, and shimmer in diamond lights.” The song also has nods to Spears’ interests in astrology, which #FreeBritney supporters believe have been a way for the star to share secret messages about her conservatorship. In one video posted to her Instagram in September 2019, the star spoke about reading Jan Spiller’s bestselling Astrology for the Soul and the insights she gleaned from it.

“I’m a Sagittarius so I’m very keen on Aquariuses and also Leos, because they’re very outspoken, they’re egotistical, they lead the pack kind of in a good way,” she explained. The pop star also went on to note her Sagittarian love of “freedom and independence,” which fueled fan speculation that she felt trapped by her father’s control over her life as her conservator. In “Swimming in the Stars,” we definitely get that wistful feeling of freedom as she sings about her sister sign: “What if we could float here forever?/ In these Gemini dreams together.”

Read on for the rest of Britney Spears’ “Swimming in the Stars” lyrics, via Genius.

Verse 1

Dream me to life

Write our names in the pillow skies

We can meet in our minds

If our days count us out of time

Pre-Chorus

And we’ll stay alive

In seas of city lights

Where you and I collide

Chorus

So let’s go

Swimming in the stars tonight

Oh, and we’ll glow

And shimmer in the diamond lights

We’ll dive in

Head first, all the way down

In gravity’s arms we’ll drown

The world is ours

When we’re swimming in the stars

When we’re swimming in the stars

Verse 2

Keep me in reach

Hold your breath ’til we’re in too deep

Where the sun’s out of hеat

We’re awake in thе deepest sleep

Pre-Chorus

And we’ll stay alive

In shades of neon lights

Where you and I collide

Chorus

So let’s go

Swimming in the stars tonight

Oh, and we’ll glow

And shimmer in the diamond lights

We’ll dive in

Head first, all the way down

In gravity’s arms we’ll drown

The world is ours

When we’re swimming in the stars

When we’re swimming in the stars

Bridge

What if we could float here forever?

In these Gemini dreams together

Would you let me take your breath right now?

Promise that I’ll never breathe out

Chorus

So let’s go (Let’s go)

Swimming in the stars tonight (In the stars tonight)

Oh, and we’ll glow (We’ll glow)

And shimmer in the diamond lights (Oh)

We’ll dive in

Head first, all the way down

In gravity’s arms we’ll drown

The world is ours

When we’re swimming in the stars (When we’re swimming in the stars)

When we’re swimming in the stars

Outro

Swimming in the stars tonight

Oh, and we’ll glow

Swimming in the stars tonight

When we’re swimming in the stars