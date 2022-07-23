Britney’s Relationship With Her Sons Is ‘Stronger Than Ever’ After Her Wedding To Sam

Adorable bonding. Britney Spears’ sons are closer to her and Sam Asghari after their wedding. A source close to the “Baby…One More Time” singer revealed that her sons spend more time with her now that she’s married and moved into their dad’s neighborhood.

The source disclosed to HollywoodLife on July 20, 2022, that Sean 16, and Jayden, 15 are closer to their mom and their relationship is “stronger than ever.” “Now that she lives in the same neighborhood as her sons in Calabasas, they are over her house quite often,” the source said. “They dig their mom’s pool and they like having her so accessible. It means a lot to her, and this was one of the main reasons that she chose this place. The boys know that her house is their house, and they each have their own bedroom’s there so that they have their own space and feel at home. Britney wanted them to look at her house the same way that they look at their dad’s place. Britney’s only hope is that their relationship continues to grow and to become even more solid, as they mean the world to her. There is nothing she would not do for them.”

TMZ first reported that the pop star would be moving to her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s neighborhood on June 13, 2022, when the couple bought the mansion for $11.8 million. The 11,650-square feet Calabasas mansion includes six bedrooms and nine baths. Her new residence is within the double-gated Estates at the Oaks neighborhood, which is in a guard-gated community. According to Dirt, the mansion features “soaring custom steel entry doors open into lavish interiors adorned throughout with imported onyx, hardwood and stone floors, vaulted ceilings, wide arched hallways, bespoke chandeliers, Ann Sacks mosaic tile designs and hand-carved fireplaces.” Britney and Sam moved directly after their wedding.

The boys seem to have a great relationship with their new stepdad as well. The source said, “Although [Sean and Jayden] were not at the wedding, they are very happy for their mom, and they think that Sam is an amazing guy. Britney’s boys love spending time with her and Sam, he’s a very positive influence on them but he never tries to take on the father role, he’s more like a fun older brother. They all play video games together and go for hikes. Britney’s so proud of them but it’s also hard for her to believe how fast they’re growing up, it’s very bittersweet for her and she’s just beyond happy to be living so close to them.”

Britney and Sam married on June 9, 2022, at their old mansion in Los Angeles, CA. Approximately 60 people attended including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow. Britney’s immediate family, her father, mother, sister, Jamie Lynn, and brother, Bryan Spears did not attend the wedding. Kevin Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan confirmed to TMZ on June 9, 2022, that her children would not be in attendance. “Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward.”

For more about Britney Spears, read her 2001 book, A Mother’s Gift. The semi-autobiographical fiction novel, which was co-written with Britney’s mother Lynne Spears, follows Holly Faye Lovell, a 14-year-old girl from the small town of Biscay, Mississippi, who has dreams of becoming a singer. When Holly becomes the youngest student ever to win a scholarship to the prestigious Haverty School of Music, she must make a choice of whether to leave her mother, Wanda, behind or pursue her dreams. As Holly starts her new life and makes posh new friends, she finds herself embarrassed by her mom and their humble background, as Wanda struggles with a long-hidden secret that could destroy her bond with her daughter forever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.