Britney Is ‘Not Sorry’ For Her Instagram After Her Sons Accused Her For Posting For ‘Attention’

The saga continues. Britney Spears has a lot to say about her sons with Kevin Federline. The pop singer’s sons Jayden James, 15 and Sean Preston, 16 revealed what they felt about their relationship to their mother and how she presents herself on social media.

Britney took to Instagram on September 2, 2022, to air out her thoughts about Jayden James’s interview. “GEEEZ see it hits me later … the fact that I’m doing a song with Elton .. makes me wanna freaking cry … he’s me and my mother’s favorite musician … I listened to driving hours to dance class from 8 to 14 … see again WHHATT THHE F—–K !!! Wow wow, what an honor to be with such gifted hands !!! WE ALREADY KNOW !!! My son might give him a run for his money !!! ….I have soooooooo much footage of him playing … yep my children are freaking geniuses !!!” the “Baby…One More Time” the singer captioned the post referring to her new single “Hold Me Closer” with Elton John. “It’s kinda scary … he stopped seeing me … I posted something of him, but he got really mad so unfortunately, I haven’t been able to post my loving family… either way I’m so sorry children I continue to do social media … I’m sorry you feel I do it for attention … I’m sorry for the way you feel … but guess what ???? I’ve got news for you … I’m a child of God as well we all are in God’s eyes … so NOPE I’m not sorry … I’ve learned to say SO !!!”

In an interview with ITV, Britney’s son Jayden James revealed his and his brother’s relationship with their mother. He particularly had an issue with her social media presence. “It’s almost as if she has to post something to get attention,” he confessed. “This has gone on for years and years and years and this actually may never stop.” As well as social media, he says that their relationship “could be 100% fixed, but I think it can take a lot of time and effort.” He concluded, “I really wanna see her again.”

The whole feud between K-Fed, her sons and Britney started when Britney’s ex-husband claimed that the two sons had been estranged from their mother for “months.” K-Fed took to his Instagram on August 11, 2022, with three videos of Britney allegedly arguing with their children. “I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos,” Kevin captioned the videos, which have since been deleted. “This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this.”

Britney responded to the videos and has posted several times about her relationship with her sons. She wrote on her Instagram that she “always looked forward” to spending time with her sons, and called their recent behavior “hateful.” “I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with at that age … but COME ON, there’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL,” she wrote. “They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!! The MONITOR would tell me that he just likes to be in his room … I’m like why come visit me if they don’t even visit me !!! But I never said that because I have to be kind !!!”

For more about Britney Spears, read her 2001 book, A Mother’s Gift. The semi-autobiographical fiction novel, which was co-written with Britney’s mother Lynne Spears, follows Holly Faye Lovell, a 14-year-old girl from the small town of Biscay, Mississippi, who has dreams of becoming a singer. When Holly becomes the youngest student ever to win a scholarship to the prestigious Haverty School of Music, she must make a choice of whether to leave her mother, Wanda, behind or pursue her dreams. As Holly starts her new life and makes posh new friends, she finds herself embarrassed by her mom and their humble background, as Wanda struggles with a long-hidden secret that could destroy her bond with her daughter forever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.