Britney Spears’ New Song ‘Ooh La La’ Leaks Online: Listen

Britney Spears fans, rejoice! The pop star’s newest track—off the forthcoming “Smurfs 2” soundtrack—has just leaked. The song, called “Ooh La La,” is definitely more saccharine than Brit Brit’s most recent hit, the will.i.am-produced thumper “Scream ‘N Shout.” (Not terribly surprising since this track is part of an animated film.)

It’s been a pretty major year for Britney, so far: In addition to the announcement that she’s not be returning to judge “The X Factor,” she just last week confirmed the rumors that she’s taking up a two-year residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Also, yesterday, her album “Oops! I Did It Again” celebrated its 13th birthday (hard to believe!); and now, we have a delightfully fluffy bubblegum-pop track from the original princess of bubblegum-pop.

Listen to the song above and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

MORE: Bye Bye, Britney; The Pop Star Is Leaving The X Factor