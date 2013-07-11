Watch Britney Spears Dance With Smurfs In Her New Music Video

When Britney Spears releases a new music video, you stop what you’re doing and you watch it. Or at least, that’s what we do, and today’s release of her song “Ooh La La” from “The Smurfs 2” movie didn’t disappoint.

Britney starts out watching the movie in a theater with her two real-life sons, Jayden and Sean, and then she’s magically whisked into the screen, where she wears a cute red dress and dances with miniature-sized smurfs.

There’s really not much else we can say about the clip—except that her legs look incredible—you just have to watch (and enjoy) it for yourself. Take a peek above!

