Britney Just Called Jamie Lynn ‘Mean’ After Telling Her to ‘Eat S—t’ For Performing Her Songs

Still not cool. Britney Spears shaded Jamie Lynn after her younger sister hinted that she needs “peace of the Lord” amid their feud.

Britney and Jamie Lynn‘s drama started on Friday, July 16, when the “…Oops I Did It Again” singer slammed the “people closest” to her who just started to speak out against her conservatorship as a way to “save face.” “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask,” Britney wrote. “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that.”

She continued, “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all. … If you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny.”

Britney confirmed that she was speaking about Jamie Lynn, who is 10 years younger than her, in a second Instagram post on Saturday, July 17. In the post, Britney slammed Jamie Lynn for performing a medley of her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards while the “Toxic” singer’s dad and conservator, Jamie Spears, controlled her career.

“Take me as I am or kiss my ass, eat shit and step on LEGOs,” she wrote. “I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think I’ve done that for the past 13 years. I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply.”

After Britney’s comments, Jamie Lynn responded to her sister in an Instagram post on Sunday, July 18, of her in a red dress. “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit,” she wrote in the caption. She later changed the caption to a peace sign emoji and a heart emoji.

Soon after Jamie Lynn’s post, Britney shaded her sister and called her “mean.” “May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today,” Britney captioned a video of her dancing. She seemed to confirm that the post was about her sister by referencing the color red, which Jamie Lynn wrote in her original Instagram. “PS RED 🌹🌹🌹,” Britney wrote. She continued, “New dance … if you don’t like it … don’t watch it!!!!!”

Britney’s Instagram posts come after she told Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny in June that she wants to “sue” her “family” for their complicity in her conservatorship, which started in 2008. “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them,” she said. “I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, it is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me, I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”

She also accused her family of siding with her father, who has been her conservator since her conservatorship was created. “Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad,” she said. “And my dad acted like he didn’t know that I was told I had to be tested over the Christmas holidays before they sent me away, when my kids went to home to Louisiana. He was the one who approved all of it. My whole family did nothing.”

Britney also claimed that her family has “lived off” her conservatorship for more than a decade and even advised her not to end it. “Considering my family has lived off my conservatorship for 13 years, I won’t be surprised if one of them has something to say going forward, and say, ‘We don’t think this should end, we have to help her.’ Especially if I get my fair turn exposing what they did to me,” she said.

Though Jamie Lynn has never been one of Britney’s conservators, she was named as the trustee of Britney’s estate by their father and Britney’s co-conservator at the time, Andrew Wallet, in August 2020. According to the legal documents, Jamie is the “sole beneficiary” of the SJB Trust, which was created by Britney in 2004 to protect her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James’ financial future and her fortune.

According to the docs, when Britney dies, Jamie Lynn will receive “the entire principal of the Trust, including all accused and undistributed and unrealized income.” That amount will also be combined with “any insurance on the settlor’s life or other assets payable to the Trust as a result of settlor’s death [and will be] distributed by the Trustee to the trustee or co-trustee of the BJS Kids & Family Trust.”

