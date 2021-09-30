Britney Just Shaded Jamie Lynn 3 Months After Claiming She Did ‘Nothing’ to Stop Their Dad’s ‘Abuse’

Family drama. Britney Spears shaded Jamie Lynn Spears hours after their father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as Britney’s conservator.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny ruled on Wednesday, September 29, to remove Jamie as the conservator over Britney’s estate—a role he’s had since her conservatorship started in February 2008. Jamie will be temporarily replaced by accountant John Zabel, who will serve as the conservator over Britney’s estate until at least December 31, 2021. Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s former care manager, remains as the conservator over her person until at least the same date.

After the hearing, Britney took to her Instagram to post about how she’s on “cloud 9″—both literally and figuratively—after Jamie was removed as her conservator.”On cloud 9 right now 🤩☁️✈️ !!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane ✈️ !!! Geez I was scared 😳 🙄 !!! Pssss bringing the ship 🛳 home, JL … Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon 📷😉✨ !!!!” she posted a video of her on a plane while she and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, are still on vacation.

While the post didn’t mention Jamie Lynn, many fans believed that part of Britney’s caption was shade toward her younger sister for doing “nothing” to help end her conservatorship. The line fans think was shade was the part where Britney wrote, “Pssss bringing the ship 🛳 home, JL ….” which many believe to be a reference to an Instagram post Jamie Lynn shared two days prior of her 13-year-old daughter, Maddie Briann Aldridge, at a softball game. “Fun weekend with this amazing group of girls- took home the 🛳 Thanks for having us🤍🥎,” Jamie Lynn wrote in the caption.

Fans also interpreted the “JL” in Britney’s caption to stand for Jamie Lynn’s name. (Jamie Lynn also included “JL” in her Instagram bio.) As for what Britney’s caption could mean, fans believe that Britney is declaring that she’s ready to “bring home her conservatorship”—a.k.a. end her conservatorship after 13 years under her dad’s “control.”

: “JamieLynn posted about her daughter winning a championship game (the ship 🛳). JL said the brought the ship home….Britney is bringing her own champion ship 🛳 home…. Is what I took from it,” one user commented. Anothre fan wrote, “It’s in reference to Jamie Lynn. [If] you go on her Instagram she also posted a ship 🛳 emoji. She took a jab at her sister because she is slowly in her way to freedom.” One more person added, “her sister Jamie [Lynn] referred to her daughters softball win on her last post as ‘bringing the ship home’…Britney is telling her sister she is bringing home the win! And I think, rubbing it in her sisters face, as she should.”

Another user commented, “since her sister just changed her Instagram bio to JL it’s 100% about her.” One more fan wrote, “look at Jamie lynns Instagram. The direct shade is killing me.”

Britney’s post comes two months after she accused her family of doing “nothing” to prevent her father’s “control” over her conservatorship. “Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad. And my dad acted like he didn’t know that I was told I had to be tested over the Christmas holidays before they sent me away, when my kids went to home to Louisiana. He was the one who approved all of it. My whole family did nothing,” Britney said at a court hearing in June.

She also told the judge that she wants to “sue” her family once her conservatorship is over. “And I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” she said. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, it is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me, I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”

During the hearing, Britney claimed that her father and her conservatorship were “abusive.” “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive, and that we can sit here all day and say oh, conservatorships are here to help people. But ma’am, there is a thousand conservatorships that are abusive as well,” she said.

She also accused her father of trying to “control” her and compared her conservatorship to “sex trafficking.” “The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it. I packed my bags and went to that place. I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking,” she said.

