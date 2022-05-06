Britney & Sam’s Prenup Is Taking ‘Longer Than Usual’—Her Fiancé Refuses to Be Left ‘Penniless’

Get to work. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s prenup is in hot water right now. The engaged duo is having quite a time dealing with their assets before their big wedding.

According to a source who spoke to US Weekly, “The talks have been taking longer than usual. Sam wants substantial increases for every five years they are married, should it end.” The source confirmed that Sam wants to make sure everything is okay, so that he “doesn’t end up penniless if they separate.” However, Britney seems to be preoccupied with planning her big day and not with her finances. “Britney’s staying out of the entire process,” the source said. “She’s just letting her lawyers hash it out with Sam’s team.”

The couple announced their engagement in September 2021 in an Instagram post. “I can’t fucking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!,” the “Toxic” singer wrote in a video with her kissing Sam. The couple has dated since 2016 and are expecting their first child together. Britney was previously married to Kevin Federline, who she has two children with, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

After the engagement was announced, many fans responded to the announcement by telling Britney to get a prenup. “Make him sign a prenup,” actress Octavia Spencer commented. “Thank you everyone who is concerned about The Prenup!” Sam wrote in an Instagram story responding to the fans. “Of course we’re getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.”

Nonetheless, the duo seems very content with their relationship and where it’s heading. The wedding isn’t too far away. A source told HollywoodLife that the wedding “is going to wait until after she has the baby to focus on that and she will have 9 months to plan her dream wedding now.”

“Britney and Sam are ecstatic, and they can’t believe that all their dreams are coming to fruition,” the source continued. “Britney knows Sam is going to make an incredible father and she couldn’t have wished for anything more. Britney is happier than she’s been in such a long time, and she knows it’s only going to get better.”

Framing Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu.

