Britney’s Fiancé Just Hinted They’re Secretly Married—Here’s Whether She’s Already His ‘Wife’

After a recent post on social media, some fans are convinced that Britney and her fiancé have already tied the knot in secret. But are Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married, for real?

Well, what we do know for now is that Britney’s fiancé Sam just referred to her as his “wife.” While that one word seems pretty suggestive, it’s also entirely possible that Sam is simply already in hubby mode ahead of their upcoming nuptials. The slip of the tongue came in a heartfelt tribute to Britney on her birthday. The “Toxic” singer turned 40 on December 2, 2021, and celebrated the milestone on her own terms for the first time since her conservatorship ended in November 2021.

“I call you lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world,” Sam, 27, captioned a post in honor of Britney’s birthday. “Every day is your birthday my queen. Happy 1st birthday to my wife,” he added, alluding to her “first” birthday since being freed from her 13-year conservatorship.

Britney and Sam, a model and actor, met on the set of the music video for her single, “Slumber Party,” in 2016. The pair announced their engagement in September 2021 after five years of dating. While they may not officially be married quite yet, Sam recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that his and Britney’s wedding will be taking place “sooner or later.”

“I want the biggest wedding in the world,” he told the site, before noting, however, that much of the wedding plans are up to Britney. “I don’t wear the pants,” he said with a laugh. The actor also gave an update on how they’re doing following the termination of Britney’s conservatorship: “She’s doing great, I’m great, this is the happiest time of our lives,” he explained. “We’re just enjoying it! From here on out, its amazing. It’s heaven.”

