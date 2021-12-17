Britney’s Friends Are ‘Frightened’ Her Fiancé Is Replacing Her Dad—He’s ‘Now the Boss’

Now that she’s free, fans have a new concern—is Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari controlling her? The pop star’s beau has reportedly been taking on more responsibility now that her conservatorship is over, but some are worried that he’s “now the boss” of her.

Britney and Sam, a model and actor, met on the set of the music video for her single, “Slumber Party,” in 2016. The pair announced their engagement in September 2021 after five years of dating. Now, following the termination of Britney’s conservatorship in November 2021, the 40-year-old singer is relying “heavily” on her fiancé, according to an insider who spoke to Radar. “Sam is now the boss,” the source told the site on December 16, 2021. “Understandably, after everything she has been through Britney doesn’t trust a lot of people which is why she is relying so heavily on Sam.”

The insider continued, “When her dad was removed so was the entire team he had built up around her. Britney is the most successful pop star in the world that has no manager or people helping her navigate the business.” While the source notes Britney once had over 150 people working for her when she was heading her own show in Las Vegas, now the star only has one person on her “team”—and it’s Sam. “All she has is Sam which is why everything is going through him,” the source explained. “Even simple press requests are now going through Sam.”

So, what does Sam make of this added responsibility? Well, according to the insider, Sam is trying not to let the power of being the “boss” get to his head. “Sam is a good man, but he wants to be her husband not her manager,” the insider said, noting that the personal trainer sympathizes with worried fans. “He understands the power of being engaged to someone so powerful. Britney is a cash machine. After what happened with her dad, he knows why people are frightened.”

Framing Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Britney Spears, read her 2001 book, A Mother’s Gift. The semi-autobiographical fiction novel, which was co-written with Britney’s mother Lynne Spears, follows Holly Faye Lovell, a 14-year-old girl from the small town of Biscay, Mississippi, who has dreams of becoming a singer. When Holly becomes the youngest student ever to win a scholarship to the prestigious Haverty School of Music, she must make a choice of whether to leave her mother, Wanda, behind or pursue her dreams. As Holly starts her new life and makes posh new friends, she finds herself embarrassed by her mom and their humble background, as Wanda struggles with a long-hidden secret that could destroy her bond with her daughter forever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.